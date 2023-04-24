EASY HONDA RECEIVES HOUSTON'S ONLY PRESIDENT'S AWARD

HOUSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Honda has been honored as Houston's sole recipient of Honda's prestigious President's Award, the highest accolade granted to Honda dealerships.

The President's Award recognizes superior achievement in customer satisfaction, new-car-unit sales volume, and business management. Typically reserved for the top 15% of Honda dealerships nationwide, Easy Honda has achieved this distinction in its first full year of operation.

Brijen Dave, Managing Partner and General Manager of Easy Honda, expressed his gratitude by saying, "From the very beginning, our entire Easy Honda team has been dedicated to providing all of our customers with the highest level of service. We are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized with this prestigious award." Dave added, "To secure this award in our first full year of operation was no small feat. It took a concentrated effort from our team with a commitment to be the best of the best. And most importantly, we wouldn't have achieved this recognition without the tremendous support and trust of our customers."

Founded in May of 2021, Easy Honda is known for its diverse staff that reflects Houston, America's most diverse city, speaking over 12 different languages. True to its name, the dealership is committed to making the vehicle buying and service process easy for everyone.

Easy Honda has also made a commitment to make a lasting impact and inspire happiness throughout the Houston community with The Happiness Project. The project has now raised more than $30,000 for 12 different local organizations including the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston Pets Alive and, through a partnership with the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, helped make a life-changing impact on the children of 4 service members by providing them with full scholarships.

Easy Honda is located at 10250 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77043. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Dalaine Whitlock at [email protected].

