Easy Ice Acquires Leasing Division of Texas Company Derby Ice, Furthering National Expansion

News provided by

Easy Ice

01 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

LUFKIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the only national provider of commercial ice machine subscriptions, has completed their most recent acquisition in Lufkin, Texas. Derby Ice Company has been serving the regional area for almost five decades: selling, leasing, and servicing commercial ice machines.

A longtime ice machine service provider in the Lone Star State, Easy Ice took a significant piece of their rental scene over in 2020, when they acquired Mission Restaurant Supply's leasing division. The company expects to seamlessly integrate Derby's customers into their Texas operations.

"I'm excited to grow the business in one of our biggest markets, and Derby Ice is the right type of company for us to integrate," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice. "They have been offering superior customer service and ice equipment solutions for over 50 years, and I look forward to our future together."

Derby Ice will continue to sell ice equipment and deliver ice machine service to their established clientele, including to the leasing customers Easy Ice has acquired. Knowing the power of excellent customer service, Easy Ice looks forward to carrying on that key part of Derby's legacy with their help, giving their new customers the satisfying subscription experience they're known for nationwide.

Since its founding in 2009, Easy Ice has become the largest commercial ice machine rental company in the U.S., with over 30,000 ice machines currently under management across 47 states. The company continues to aggressively pursue growth through both its acquisition strategy and direct subscription deals.

About Easy Ice 

As the only national provider of a full-service ice machine subscription, Easy Ice seeks to revolutionize the way business owners get their ice equipment. With 19 branch locations, including warehouse and distribution facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Orlando, and Kansas City, Easy Ice makes commercial ice machine rental accessible coast to coast. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com

SOURCE Easy Ice

