Easy Ice Announces Latest Acquisition, Expands Presence in Missouri

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 is proving to be another year of massive growth for Easy Ice—the nation's largest provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals—as they close on the acquisition of The Ice Factory in Missouri.

The Ice Factory (formerly known as Wally's Refrigeration) has proudly served Missouri since the late 1980s—operating out of Osage Beach and providing decades of high-quality customer service to the Lake of the Ozarks.

"I am very excited to grow the business in a unique recreational area such as the Lake of the Ozarks and the surrounding areas. The Ice Factory will enhance our position and allow us to offer superior service to our new customers as we expect to seamlessly tuck this operation into our Sedalia branch." -Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer

Easy Ice expects this transition to be smooth for customers and employees alike. The Ice Factory's primary equipment brands are Hoshizaki and Manitowoc, which are two brands that Easy Ice's service team has decades worth of extensive experience.

This purchase marks the latest in a long series of acquisitions for Easy Ice, and all signs point to this growth continuing through the rest of 2024 and beyond.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

