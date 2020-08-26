Easy Ice Announces New Branch Manager in Orlando

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice , the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry, is pleased to welcome Zachary Craver as Branch Manager of its Orlando branch. With over 22 years in the ice machine and refrigeration industry, Craver brings a wealth of experience, technical expertise, and a reputation of integrity to his new role.

Along with a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from the SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, New York, Craver has been factory trained and certified by every top manufacturer in the ice machine industry, including Hoshizaki, Manitowoc, Scotsman, and Ice-O-Matic. He also received his HVAC-R Teaching Certificate and has taught at multiple local technical schools in Orange County, Florida.

"Zack's 22 years of focused experience with ice machines makes him uniquely qualified to deliver the level of service excellence that Easy Ice customers expect.," said Easy Co-Founder, John Mahlmeister. "We've taken on a lot more paid service work for customers that own their ice machines, and with Zack we are in a great position to handle that explosive growth."

The growth of the Orlando branch is the most recent development in a series of strategic growth initiatives within the Easy Ice organization. Over the past two years the company has expanded into various markets across the country, and in June announced a joint initiative with Hoshizaki America, Ice Makers by the Month.

"Easy Ice is a national leader in this industry that understands the importance of providing the best possible service to their clients and I'm excited to join their rapidly growing company," Craver said.

Since its founding in 2009, the Easy Ice has quickly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, backup ice and peak demand ice. For more information About Easy Ice and its services offered, please visit www.easyice.com.

About Easy Ice

