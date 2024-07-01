Easy Ice Ends Q2 Strong with Latest Acquisition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting the summer of 2024 off on a positive note, Easy Ice is proud to announce they've closed on another acquisition. With this purchase, they'll take over the ice machine rental portion of operations from Clinton Ice, LLC, out of Clinton, Oklahoma.

Clinton Ice boasts decades of experience in ice machine rentals as well as packaged ice delivery. In fact, their team has over 250 years of combined experience in the ice industry! As Easy Ice transitions Clinton Ice rental customers to their ice machine subscription program, Clinton Ice will continue to provide packaged ice deliveries with the level of service their customers have come to appreciate them for.

Primarily serving restaurants and bars, with some convenience stores and other types of businesses in the mix, most of Clinton Ice's current customers are in the central and western parts of Oklahoma—a big factor in Easy Ice's strategy behind this acquisition.

"The purchase of Clinton Ice's ice machine rental operations expands our geographic coverage in the state, contiguously connecting the Easy Ice customer base throughout Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. I am very pleased we were able to complete the transaction, and I look forward to continued growth in the region with our team."

-Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer

With a fleet consisting entirely of Hoshizaki ice machines—a brand that Easy Ice has extensive experience with—the transition to service from the nation's ice experts is expected to be seamless for Clinton Ice's customers.

Here's to all the new businesses in Oklahoma who are about to learn what Ice the Easy Way ℠ is all about!

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit easyice.com.

