Latest Easy Ice Acquisition Further Expands Presence in Illinois & Wisconsin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, LLC, the nation's largest provider of commercial ice machine rentals, has officially closed its eighth acquisition of 2024 with the purchase of Illinois' High Standard Icemakers.

Established in 1991, High Standard Icemakers primarily services customers in the Rockford area, utilizing an inventory consisting of mostly Manitowoc ice machines—one of many brands that Easy Ice technicians have decades worth of experience servicing.

"I am extremely excited to grow our Chicago branch—one of our flagship locations—into western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This contiguous addition will allow us to provide superior customer service as we increase density throughout the region and meet our goals of expanding throughout the United States."

-Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer

As with their previous acquisitions, the transition for High Standard Icemakers' current customers and employees is expected to be smooth as Easy Ice takes over operations.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

SOURCE Easy Ice