Easy Ice Bolsters Presence in the Lone Star State

LONGVIEW, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's premier provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals, has completed their most recent acquisition in Longview, Texas. Wholesale Supply has been serving the regional area since 1967 selling, leasing, and servicing commercial ice machines.

As third-generation operators, the Wholesale Supply team has a history of amazing customer service—a legacy that Easy Ice is very proud and eager to carry on.

Easy Ice Expands in the Lone Star State Post this

"Our family has had the privilege of serving the East Texas community for the last 60 years, and we feel extremely blessed to have found a company like Easy Ice to pass the torch onto. Easy Ice has extensive industry experience, but also shares the same values, integrity, and commitment to customer service," say Ashley Green and Chase Bullard, current operators, and grandchildren of the founder. "We look forward to seeing Easy Ice continue the legacy of our family business well into the future."

A longtime ice machine service provider in the Lone Star State, Easy Ice expanded significantly in 2020 when they acquired Mission Restaurant Supply's ice machine leasing division. The company expects to seamlessly integrate Wholesale Supply customers into their Texas operations.

Darren Boruff, Easy Ice Chief Acquisition Officer states, "I'm extremely honored to continue the nearly 60-year legacy of Wholesale Supply. This is a great addition to Easy Ice as we continue to expand in Texas, increase density, and enhance the customer experience."

Since its founding in 2009, Easy Ice has become the largest commercial ice machine rental company in the U.S., with over 33,000 ice machines currently under management across 47 states. The company continues to aggressively pursue growth—both through its acquisition strategy as well as direct subscription deals.

