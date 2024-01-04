Easy Ice Closes on Two Latest Acquisitions, Strengthening Presence in Florida & North Carolina

News provided by

Easy Ice

04 Jan, 2024, 19:15 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the largest national provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals, has successfully closed on its two latest acquisitions—Southwest Refrigeration in Florida, and the Leasing Division of Roxboro Refrigeration in North Carolina.

Fort Myers' Southwest Refrigeration has proudly serviced the South Florida market for nearly 50 years, offering specialized, local service to customers in Desoto, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties.

Going into the new year, Easy Ice looks forward to providing Southwest Refrigeration's customers with the same technical expertise, promptness, and friendly service that they've come to expect over the decades that Southwest Refrigeration has been in business.

This acquisition bolsters their presence in South Florida and will go a long way toward maximizing the efficiency of operations in the area.

Roxboro Refrigeration has been providing ice machine sales, leases, and service to customers in North Carolina and Virginia for the last 22 years, and Easy Ice is excited to take over the leasing portion of their business as well.

"I'm very excited to end the year strong by adding these companies into our existing infrastructure. This will enable Easy Ice to continually improve our customer offerings and experiences as we expand our national coverage of ice machine solutions," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice.  "I know our team will do everything feasible to make this transition as smooth as possible for customers and employees as we continue to invest in the business."

Roxboro Refrigeration's sales and service customers can expect business as usual, and leasing customers from both organizations can expect Easy Ice to provide first-rate service moving forward.

About Easy Ice 

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 30,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com

SOURCE Easy Ice

