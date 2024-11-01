Easy Ice Closes on Yet Another 2024 Acquisition in Amarillo, TX

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A year of staggering growth continues for Easy Ice, the nation's leading provider of managed ice machine rentals, as they close on the ice machine leasing division of Armadillo Service Company.

Armadillo Service Company is located in Amarillo, TX, and the leasing division that Easy Ice has purchased predominately operates within the Texas Panhandle region. Bolstering their presence in the panhandle allows Easy Ice to bridge the former gap between their Oklahoma and New Mexico operations, giving increased support to an area where their customer base is growing rapidly.

Armadillo Service Company has been in the commercial refrigeration business for over 40 years, offering 24/7 services including ice machine repairs and installs, as well as many other HVAC repairs. They'll continue to offer these services while Easy Ice takes over the leasing side of their business.

"I am thrilled to be able to connect our operations in Oklahoma and New Mexico with such a fine company and customer base," says Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer for Easy Ice. "This will enhance strategic value for the company as we continue to add density throughout the Southwest region to better service our customers."

With such a strong and increased presence, leasing customers of Armadillo Service Company can expect a seamless transition to having their rental equipment managed by the experts at Easy Ice.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

