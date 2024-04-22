Easy Ice Continues Growth in 2024 with Purchase of New Mexico's Iceworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's premier provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals, has closed on yet another acquisition—taking the reins of New Mexico's Iceworks, LLC.

After 10 years of proudly serving the Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and beyond, Iceworks has developed a reputation for reliable service and a quality experience that Easy Ice will continue to foster with a stronger presence in New Mexico.

This acquisition gives Easy Ice yet another foothold in the Southwest region as they continue to bring ice the Easy Way ℠ to more and more customers across the country.

"I'm thrilled to enhance density in one of the most interesting landscapes and food centers in the United States. Iceworks adds to our contiguous growth throughout the Southwest, and we look forward to building upon the stellar customer base they have created."

- Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer for Easy Ice

As the Easy Ice team takes over operations, customers and employees alike can expect a smooth transition to working with the nation's top ice machine experts.

Here's to continued growth and success in a region that needs ice as much as any!

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

SOURCE Easy Ice