Easy Ice Continues Growth with Pennsylvania Acquisition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's largest provider of commercial ice machine leases, has closed on another 2024 acquisition—this time, taking over the ice machine leasing operations of Credential Leasing & Finance in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Credential Leasing & Finance has been in business since 1960, proudly operating as one of the oldest privately owned equipment leasing companies in the United States. As Easy Ice takes over the ice machine leasing portion of their business, Credential will continue to provide the personalized, solution-oriented leasing of other types of equipment to their customers that has made them so well known in the area.

This serves as another opportunity for Easy Ice to expand its operations in a key region—adding much more density to the DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia markets.

"We are extremely excited to add growth to this area," says Daren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice, "Integrating Credential's operations into ours will be a huge step for Easy Ice in this region, allowing us to significantly expand our reach and give more businesses the superior service that Easy Ice offers. We look forward to more customers getting their ice the Easy Way!"

As with their past integrations, the transition for Credential Leasing & Finance's ice machine leasing customers will be seamless as they join Easy Ice's ever-growing base of customers across the United States.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed leasing solution. With over 35,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine leases available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

