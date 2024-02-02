Easy Ice expands in the Crescent City

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the largest national provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals, has started the year off strong by closing on yet another acquisition—continuing a streak of rapid expansion in new markets.

Continental Equipment Company, LLC, has proudly served the New Orleans area providing food service equipment for over 45 years. On February 1st, 2024, Easy Ice will take over the ice machine leasing division of their business.

Easy Ice looks forward to an enhanced presence in New Orleans, one of the most exquisite dining destinations in America.

"As we execute our growth strategies, I'm thrilled to expand our presence in the popular culinary destination of New Orleans. Easy Ice will continue to offer our customers safe, reliable ice machine solutions with cutting-edge technology, customer support systems, and industry-leading ice machine service to make the experience even better."

- Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer

Continental Equipment leasing customers can expect a smooth transition to the nation's top ice machine experts.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!!!

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 30,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

