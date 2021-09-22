Easy Masculine Elegance: Gabriel & Co. Launches Men’s Fine Jewelry

Gabriel & Co. admits, launching their men's line – including wedding bands as well as an expansive array of bracelets, rings, chains, amulets, cuff links and money clips - was a long time coming. But what was essential to Gabriel & Co. was creating a men's collection that was true to the spirit and beliefs that have elevated the brand as a respected leader in the jewelry industry. It wasn't enough just to design a handsome jewelry line, which it certainly is, but to also create pieces that would always serve as a constant and welcome reminder of how precious the bonds of friendship, love and respect are.

As we come out of this challenging year however, an extraordinary change has happened to menswear. Men's designer runways are suddenly ablaze with color and shining accessories. The global success of Bridgerton with its male cast dressed and adorned in smashing Regency period costumes and jewelry, has inspired men to strut their stuff. And proof of that in today's world was unmistakable on the very recent red carpets at the Met Gala, The MTV Video Music Awards, and the Emmy Awards. Each event boasted a parade of male stars and celebrities dressed eager to challenge the women when it comes to sporting sparkle and grabbing attention. And while most men on the street are not going to start wearing sequins and velvet tuxes, the new mood makes Gabriel pretty darn confident that men's jewelry is the perfect way for a guy to spotlight his best self with pride.

Gabriel's enviable reputation is built on designs that boast individuality and distinction, are crafted with innate obsession for subtle yet intricate detail, satisfying the desire for jewelry to be cherished as symbols of love and gratitude, worn with confidence and just enough ego that comes when knowing that what you are wearing is uniquely your own. "We are a family business," says Chief Executive Office and Co-Owner Jack Gabriel, "so love and caring, heritage and longevity, are an integral part of our design process. Of course, we strive to create beautiful pieces, but we care equally about the joy these pieces generate between people."

With that in mind, Chief Design Officer and Co-Owner Dominick Gabriel believes "our Men's Fine Jewelry Collection is strong and intensely masculine, not designed to match our women's lines, but to complement them. We wanted to offer a man enough options to allow him the opportunity to establish a jewelry wardrobe that reflected his individuality."

For Gabriel's Style Director, Hal Rubenstein, it's the juxtaposition of finishes, the unexpected mixing of precious metals and the bold geometry that mark this collection as special. "Men place limits on personal adornment, so it is of vital importance that every ring, amulet, or bracelet we put out there, offers an unmistakable dynamism and a boost to one's confidence. And Gabriel & Co. has done just that!"

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.