Medicare-focused leader with a passion for exceptional service will flourish through Integrity's strategic partnerships and expansive technology offerings

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Easy Street Insurance, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Indianapolis, Indiana. As part of the acquisition, Sandra Carrasquillo, President of Easy Street Insurance, and Jess Carrasquillo, Vice President of Easy Street Insurance, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Easy Street Insurance Joins Integrity to Provide Enhanced Solutions for Seniors

"Easy Street Insurance has become a highly respected and influential leader in the senior insurance market through their dedication to service and resilience in overcoming obstacles," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, it is our mission to shape the future of the life, health and wealth industries in ways that help more Americans make the most of what life brings. Easy Street Insurance is a wonderful addition to our partner network and will help us make an even bigger difference in the lives of the people we serve together. Sandra and Jess will continue doing what they do best, while gaining the growth opportunities and scale that come from joining an industry innovator. Our Integrity family just got stronger with these amazing leaders on board."

Easy Street Insurance has been an influential Medicare provider for more than two decades. Sandra Carrasquillo founded the company after recognizing how important navigating Medicare is — especially for new enrollees — and has worked to cultivate a relaxed, informative and service-centered environment that puts clients first. Known for nurturing long-term client relationships, Easy Street Insurance specializes in simplifying the Medicare process and guiding clients to optimal coverage solutions for their needs.

"We have built this business one act of service at a time," said Sandra Carrasquillo, President of Easy Street Insurance. "Now, we're ready to launch Easy Street Insurance into the future, and Integrity is the clear path for our next phase of growth. Our client service is exceptional — it truly sets us apart. By joining Integrity, our focus stays on clients rather than on administrative tasks. I'm also excited to gain access to Integrity's sophisticated platform of technology, resources and systems to help our agents perform more effectively. Joining Integrity is a gift that almost feels too good to be true, and we can't wait to get started."

"Making a difference in people's lives is what made me love this business," said Jess Carrasquillo, Vice President of Easy Street Insurance. "Integrity cherishes the same core values we do, which makes us even more confident and excited about our decision to partner. Many of our colleagues who have joined Integrity say it is the greatest business decision they've ever made, and we're eager to join them. Integrity's powerful solutions will supercharge our business and provide the support Easy Street Insurance needs to reach higher goals. With Integrity at our side, we know our growth potential is unlimited."

Integrity's best-in-class platform is built to help agents and advisors maximize their time and resources to serve more Americans. Solutions include the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App with robust customer relationship management systems, as well as world-class marketing and advertising guidance. Easy Street Insurance also receives comprehensive administrative support through Integrity's expansive system of shared services. Areas of support include Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, accounting, legal and compliance.

Easy Street Insurance will benefit from Integrity's growing network of strategic partners. Working together, this multifaceted and innovative group is leading the way in designing forward-looking solutions that protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. As a collaborative and supportive team, these industry icons have joined forces to help more consumers plan for the good days ahead.

The Integrity Employee Ownership Plan further enhances these benefits, providing Easy Street Insurance the opportunity to offer employees meaningful ownership in Integrity.

For more information about Easy Street Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/EasyStreet.

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of more than 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

Easy Street Insurance is a full-service insurance agency headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more than 20 years, the company has helped thousands of seniors secure Medicare coverage that best fits their individual needs. Easy Street Insurance is recognized as one of the leading agencies in the Midwest focused on the senior market. Its experienced team of leaders and agents treats clients with the utmost respect, with quality service anchored by core values of honesty and integrity. For more information, visit www.easystreetins.com

