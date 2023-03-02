EasyPark Group acquires Czech Republic's leading provider of mobile parking

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in parking tech, EasyPark Group, can now add Czech Republic to the list with the acquisition of MPLA, the largest operator in mobile parking in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

"We are constantly looking for ways to expand our offering, we're excited to complete our 20th acquisition and we're continuing our journey to provide services that exceed our customers expectations. We're very happy to continue growth with expanded coverage in the Czech market," says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

With coverage in more than 20 countries and over 3,200 cities, EasyPark Group has during the past years expanded throughout Europe, US and Australia, and offers the widest coverage of parking and mobility apps in the world. With the acquisition of PARK NOW Group in 2021, including the preeminent parking app in North America, ParkMobile, EasyPark Group today reaches approximately 45 million yearly users, with compounded annual transaction growth of 60% over the past five years.

The Czech company MPLA, that EasyPark Group now is acquiring, has the widest coverage of mobile parking management in the Czech Republic. The company also operates in Slovakia, where EasyPark is already present since May 2022.

"MPLA has been a pioneer in the digitalization of parking services in the Czech Republic. Becoming part of EasyPark Group will offer another dimension of simplicity and satisfaction for cities, parking operators, and drivers all over Czechia and Slovakia, as well as in neighboring countries. We're proud to see the Czech company MPLA, a local leader of parking services for cities and parking operators and trusted by users, become a part of EasyPark Group," says Petr Váverka, one of the founders of MPLA.

"The launch in Czechia will allow for our services to be increasingly available for drivers and parking operators in central Europe. Now drivers can pay their parking per minute which means you only pay for the time you park. We are really excited to start working with our new partners to make cities more livable," says Patrik Piscak, Country Director Czech Republic and Slovakia, EasyPark Group.

EasyPark Group offers several parking features globally. Besides making it possible to start, extend and stop the parking session, drivers can also pay for electric vehicle charging, find streets with high parking availability and pre-book parking spaces. The EasyPark app is also adapted for in-car operating systems such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

"With increased global coverage and scale, we will be able to fulfill our vision to make cities more livable by driving the development of new, smart, and integrated digital services," says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

