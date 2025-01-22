"Eat Dessert First" in 2025 with New Flavors and Products from the Unilever Ice Cream Portfolio

Fan-favorite brands Breyers, Talenti, Good Humor, Popsicle®, Magnum and Klondike introduce new innovations to shelves in 2025

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. , Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New year, new flavors to savor! Unilever's Ice Cream icons—like Talenti, Breyers, Popsicle®, Good Humor, Magnum and Klondike—are bringing a variety of sweet innovations to shelves. From bakery-inspired gelato layers to s'mores sundaes to playful spins on nostalgic classics, every bite is a celebration of joy and indulgence.

Unilever Ice Cream's 2025 resolution is to "eat dessert first," so they're encouraging fans to do the same this year. Fans can explore and enjoy all the new products, which are hitting shelves throughout this month.

Unilever Ice Cream's 2025 New Product Lineup

"Our 2025 ice cream collection reflects a tradition of delivering high-quality frozen treats that cater to a wide range of preferences and occasions. We're starting off the year strong with a variety of new products that speak to the creativity, quality, and enduring love for our iconic frozen treats," says Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "There are more surprises to come from our ice cream brands throughout the year, and we can't wait to make more memories with our fans."

Learn more about the new products below.

New Year, New Flavors: Highlights from the 2025 Collection

Talenti Gelato Layers expands its extraordinary lineup of deconstructed, decadent desserts with three bakery-inspired varieties. Our signature clear jar features five indulgent layers crafted with premium ingredients and presented in Talenti signature transparent packaging.

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter includes five layers of cookie heaven like a chocolate chip cookie gelato, crumbly shortbread cookie, gooey (and edible) cookie batter, vanilla gelato and a chocolate cookie base.

includes five layers of cookie heaven like a chocolate chip cookie gelato, crumbly shortbread cookie, gooey (and edible) cookie batter, vanilla gelato and a chocolate cookie base. The Italian Tiramisu flavor comes with mascarpone gelato, sweet vanilla cookies, espresso chocolate fudge, cold brew coffee sorbetto and another base layer of vanilla cookies.

flavor comes with mascarpone gelato, sweet vanilla cookies, espresso chocolate fudge, cold brew coffee sorbetto and another base layer of vanilla cookies. The Snickerdoodle Cookie is a cinnamon-spiced symphony with two layers of cinnamon churros topped with Snickerdoodle cookie gelato, edible Snickerdoodle cookie batter and vanilla gelato.

Breyers is bringing an abundance of products to one of the most iconic flavors in the American household (and backyard)! Introducing our S'mores Campfire Collection Lineup.

Campfire Collection S'mores 48 oz. Tub and Pints : We start with a base of toasted marshmallow and crunchy graham cracker, then add chocolate swirls made with real HERSHEY'S milk chocolate. You won't be able to get enough!

: We start with a base of toasted marshmallow and crunchy graham cracker, then add chocolate swirls made with real HERSHEY'S milk chocolate. You won't be able to get enough! Campfire Collection S'mores Bar (in stores and out-of-home): The S'mores Bar has a core of deliciously toasted marshmallow base surrounded by a chocolate layer made with real HERSHEY'S milk chocolate. The bar is then coated in graham cracker crunch.

(in stores and out-of-home): The S'mores Bar has a core of deliciously toasted marshmallow base surrounded by a chocolate layer made with real HERSHEY'S milk chocolate. The bar is then coated in graham cracker crunch. Campfire Collection Sandwich: Introducing our S'mores Sandwich. The filling is toasted marshmallow base infused with chocolate swirls made with real HERSHEY'S milk chocolate, all between two graham cracker wafers to provide the classic s'mores experience in a frozen format!

Alongside the S'mores Campfire Collection lineup, Breyers is also unveiling four additional products in 2025, including:

Non-Dairy Chocolate: Breyers Non-Dairy Chocolate delivers a classic flavor and signature creamy texture with an oat-milk base. It's a frozen treat that's so creamy and delicious, you won't miss the dairy!

Breyers Non-Dairy Chocolate delivers a classic flavor and signature creamy texture with an oat-milk base. It's a frozen treat that's so creamy and delicious, you won't miss the dairy! Carb Smart Strawberry Bars: Bringing more flavor to your Carb Smart novelty line up, the Carb Smart Strawberry Bars are a delicious, lower carb frozen bar made for fruit lovers. It's a portion controlled treat you can feel good about eating.

Bringing more flavor to your novelty line up, the Carb Smart Strawberry Bars are a delicious, lower carb frozen bar made for fruit lovers. It's a portion controlled treat you can feel good about eating. Carb Smart Rocky Road: Carb Smart Rocky Road delivers Breyers' signature creamy texture in an indulgent, winning flavor made for chocolate lovers. It's a decadent, yet lower carb chocolate and marshmallow base swirled with chocolatey almond pieces – a frozen treat you can feel good about eating!

Carb Smart Rocky Road delivers Breyers' signature creamy texture in an indulgent, winning flavor made for chocolate lovers. It's a decadent, yet lower carb chocolate and marshmallow base swirled with chocolatey almond pieces – a frozen treat you can feel good about eating! Breyers x Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Tub: The perfect combination of two of America's favorites: Breyers and Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake bars come together in Breyers x Good Humor new Strawberry Shortcake tub, featuring vibrant strawberry swirled with creamy vanilla and signature Good Humor cake crumbles. It's a flavor everyone in the family will rave over.

Popsicle® unveils a playful lineup that reimagines beloved characters and bold flavors, including:

Buzz Lightyear Rocket Pop : Explore the new Buzz Lightyear Rocket from Popsicle ® with layers of flavors. This nostalgic character ice pop has a blend of mixed berry, lime, and lemon flavors that are out of this world!

: Explore the new Buzz Lightyear Rocket from Popsicle with layers of flavors. This nostalgic character ice pop has a blend of mixed berry, lime, and lemon flavors that are out of this world! Grogu Frozen Bars : Get ready to embark on a delicious adventure with the new Star Wars™ Grogu-inspired Frozen Confection Bars from Popsicle ® ! Made with real milk, these delightful treats feature mint and milk chocolate flavors and are colored from natural sources. Perfect for fans of all ages, these frozen confection bars are a refreshing way to celebrate your love for Star Wars ™ and enjoy a cool treat.

: Get ready to embark on a delicious adventure with the new Grogu-inspired Frozen Confection Bars from Popsicle ! Made with real milk, these delightful treats feature mint and milk chocolate flavors and are colored from natural sources. Perfect for fans of all ages, these frozen confection bars are a refreshing way to celebrate your love for and enjoy a cool treat. Olaf: Our new Disney's Frozen Olaf Frozen Confection Bars are made with real milk and feature chocolate, vanilla & caramel flavors and colors from natural sources, making them a treat you can feel good about. Perfect for fans of Disney's Frozen , these Olaf-shaped bars are sure to bring smiles and a touch of magic to any hot day.

Our new Disney's Olaf Frozen Confection Bars are made with real milk and feature chocolate, vanilla & caramel flavors and colors from natural sources, making them a treat you can feel good about. Perfect for fans of Disney's , these Olaf-shaped bars are sure to bring smiles and a touch of magic to any hot day. Spider-Man : The iconic Spider-Man from Popsicle ® is now available at a store near you! Bring the classic flavors you know and love from the ice cream truck to your home. Get your spider-sense and your taste buds tingling with this strawberry, blue raspberry and lime pop shaped like Marvel Super Hero , Spider-Man.

: The iconic Spider-Man from Popsicle is now available at a store near you! Bring the classic flavors you know and love from the ice cream truck to your home. Get your spider-sense and your taste buds tingling with this strawberry, blue raspberry and lime pop shaped like , Spider-Man. Jolly Rancher Sours Ice Pops: Enjoy a new experience with these Sour JOLLY RANCHER ice pops – your favorite flavors with a sour twist.

Magnum introduces a decadent ice cream bar to its portfolio. Made with 39% cacao, the Magnum Chocolate Ice Cream Bar is crafted with creamy vanilla bean ice cream dipped in a delectable, cracking milk chocolate shell for an unforgettable unique taste.

Good Humor revived a 90s classic with the updated Candy Center Bar this past October, available exclusively at Walmart. Now, the Candy Center Bar is rolling out to grocery stores nationwide. The Candy Center Bar has a rich chocolatey core with a hint of hazelnut, surrounded by a creamy vanilla frozen dessert and a crispy chocolatey outer shell, creating the ultimate multi-textured eating experience.

Good Humor Chemisse Coconut and Pineapple: This bar is a perfect blend of creamy coconut frozen dessert coated in a layer of refreshing pineapple water ice.

Good Humor Coconut and Strawberry: This bar is a perfect blend of creamy coconut frozen dessert coated in a layer of refreshing strawberry water ice.

A Good Humor Holanda Solero Lime pop is more than just a frozen dessert. It's a refreshing burst of flavor that satisfies your cravings and transports you with a single bite. Made with limes from sustainable farms, each pop is a source of Vitamin C and contains only 60 kcal per serving.

Klondike: Treat yourself to a delicious duo of cones with our Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Chillin' pack. These cones will take you back to chasing the ice cream truck, enjoying the nostalgic taste of Strawberry and Vanilla dessert with strawberry sauce, topped with cake crunchies. Vanilla Chillin' features the classic Vanilla dessert with chocolate sauce. Both cones have crispy wafer shells and rich chocolatey tips. It's the perfect way to chill out with a sweet and crunchy treat!

More information on each new flavor can be found on the Talenti, Breyers, Popsicle®, Magnum, Good Humor, and Klondike websites.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

Media Contact:

Jessalyn Kieta

[email protected]

SOURCE Unilever North America