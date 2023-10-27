Eat, Drink and Be Scary with Beef this Halloween

News provided by

National Cattlemen's Beef Association

27 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. shares three recipes perfect for kicking off a night of spooky fun.

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is a night of tricks, but for many it's all about the treats! That's why the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing three hauntingly delicious beef recipes that are fun and festive, and sure to keep trick-or-treaters full for a night out and about.

Continue Reading
Jack-O-Lantern Taco Stuffed Peppers from Pizzazzerie, and courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner.
Jack-O-Lantern Taco Stuffed Peppers from Pizzazzerie, and courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Your Halloween party guests will be wowed with these Jack-O-Lantern Taco Stuffed Peppers from Pizzazzerie. They are eerily good and provide all the fun of carving real pumpkins, but with much less hassle! Quick and easy to prepare, these stuffed peppers will take your Halloween party menu to a whole new level and you'll get to join your party guests for the Halloween fun thanks to the easy cleanup.

If you're looking for something interactive the kids can get involved in, try these Yummy Mummy Beef Pizzas. Using round sandwich breads, Italian sausage pizza sauce, and string cheese – this pizza recipe keeps it simple so kids can have fun making mummy faces using a variety of different toppings.

What better way to warm up before Trick-Or-Treating than with this Beef Green Chili. Perfect for using leftovers from the night before – such as Beef Brisket – the spice and heartiness of this chili recipe will have you nice and toasty before going from door to door with a chill in the air.

For more beefy recipes this Halloween, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. And if you want more inspiration for throwing a spooktacular Halloween party and tablescape ideas, check out the Halloween tab on Pizzazzerie.com.

About the Beef Checkoff
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff
The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact:

Hailey Thayn
[email protected]
303-850-3392

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association

Also from this source

Two Out of Three Sports Fans Prefer Tailgating to the Actual Game, Survey Says

Two Out of Three Sports Fans Prefer Tailgating to the Actual Game, Survey Says

When it comes to the tailgating game, beef is the reigning champion. A new survey from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the ...
Head Back to Class with Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Head Back to Class with Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

With summer coming to a close and kids heading back to school it can be a chore to figure out what to pack for lunch. Beef. It's What's For Dinner.,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.