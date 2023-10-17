Eat Happy Kitchen Announces National Retail Expansion; Availability of Pasta Sauce Varieties at Grocers in 32 States Coast to Coast

Eat Happy Kitchen anchors the launch of a premium pasta sauce section at 28 Jewel-Osco locations across the Midwest; adds Texas-based Central Market to growing number of retailers

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Happy Kitchen , manufacturer of small-batch organically sourced, gluten-free and no sugar added food products, today announced a significant expansion to its retail distribution footprint. A range of varieties of the Eat Happy Kitchen's premium, versatile pasta sauces are now available for purchase through both traditional and specialty grocers across 32 states from coast to coast, lending to the company's 127% year-over-year growth. Notably, this expansion also marks the company's entry into the competitive Northeast market with the addition of 39 retail locations.

Eat Happy Kitchen's retail growth is attributable in part to its recently announced distribution partnership with KeHE Distributors , one of the largest and most respected natural & organic, specialty, and fresh distributors in North America. Recognizing the appeal of an authentic and trustworthy pasta sauce brand that's built a loyal customer base since its 2020 launch, KeHE showcased Eat Happy Kitchen as part of its acclaimed "New@KeHE" program. An enthusiastic response prompted retailers nationwide to add the brand to their shelves.

"Each new retailer that welcomes Eat Happy Kitchen to its shelves is also sending a message to its customers: you don't have to sacrifice flavor and quality when you choose a healthier option," said Anna Vocino, founder and CEO of Eat Happy Kitchen, and author of two bestselling Eat Happy cookbooks . "KeHE has been a sensational partner as we aim to reach as many customers as we can. The response to Eat Happy Kitchen has been overwhelmingly positive, but this level of demand can be a double-edged sword for a scaling retail brand. Our mission to bring more jobs to the economy, support the farmers who grow the crops we need to make a product, and provide reliable, high-quality foods that help people achieve their health goals are at the core of everything we do. It's essential that we continue to work with our partners at KeHE to choose the right retail agreements that enable us to carefully focus on measured and manageable growth."

Eat Happy Kitchen's expanded retail footprint includes agreements with Texas-based Central Market , and Midwest supermarket chain Jewel-Osco , which is including all five varieties of Eat Happy Kitchen pasta sauce to help launch a premium pasta sauce section in 28 of its locations. This period of substantial growth builds upon Eat Happy Kitchen's recently announced retail agreements with California-based Pavilions and Gelson's Markets .

A full list of Eat Happy Kitchen Grocery Store Locations can be found on its website. To learn more about Eat Happy Kitchen, and to order Eat Happy Kitchen products if you live outside the distribution footprint, please visit www.eathappykitchen.com .

About Eat Happy Kitchen

Eat Happy Kitchen is a natural food manufacturing company founded by Anna Vocino , author of the bestselling cookbooks Eat Happy and Eat Happy Too . The organization was founded with the primary mission of making foods with the highest quality organic ingredients, always gluten free, and with no sugar added. The company's products currently include a line of three different gluten-free, no sugar added sauces. Additional products are in development and will be introduced soon. More information about Eat Happy Kitchen can be found at www.eathappykitchen.com .

