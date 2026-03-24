Eat Happy Kitchen Enters New York City Market, Adding Full Clean-Label Pasta Sauce Line to All D'Agostino and Gristedes Locations

Continued national retail expansion also includes rollouts of Eat Happy Kitchen sauces and spice blends at Coborn's and Fresh Thyme stores across the Midwest

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Happy Kitchen, one of the fastest-growing women-owned clean-label food brands in the country, today announced the continued expansion of its national retail footprint with new distribution across several major grocery chains, including establishing its retail presence in the competitive New York City market.

All 27 D'Agostino and Gristedes locations in New York have added Eat Happy Kitchen's full line of Seed Oil Free Certified pasta sauces to their shelves, including the brand's Marinara, Pink Crema, Arrabbiata, and award-winning Puttanesca.

In addition, the company announced that its entire line of Eat Happy Kitchen spice blends, packaged in newly redesigned, vintage-style tins, is available on the shelves at all 70 Fresh Thyme Market Midwest locations, joining its existing line of pasta sauces already carried by the retailer. Also in the Midwest, Coborn's has introduced Eat Happy Kitchen pasta sauces across 27 retail locations.

"Eat Happy Kitchen was built on the idea that food should be both clean and taste good, and that you don't have to sacrifice either quality to be on grocery store shelves," said Anna Vocino, Founder and CEO, Eat Happy Kitchen. "Breaking into the Manhattan market with our retail partners at D'Agostino and Gristedes, and in the Midwest with our new partners at Coborn's, isn't just a milestone for our brand; it's proof that joy, flavor, and real ingredients resonate everywhere, coast to coast. Our existing partners at Fresh Thyme Markets are also demonstrating their belief in what we're doing by welcoming our spice blends to their shelves. This growth shows that when you lead with purpose and listen to your community, you can scale without compromising who you are."

Vocino, the three-time bestselling author of the "Eat Happy" cookbook series, has parlayed her culinary voice into a national brand. Alongside her work as an accomplished voice actor, podcaster, and stand-up comic, she has expanded Eat Happy Kitchen into a 12-SKU portfolio spanning pasta sauces, spice blends, and high-protein, filler-free Cheese Bites snacks.

Vocino pairs her spices with her recipes to build a devoted fan base looking for kitchen inspiration to help them get healthy, get off sugar, and eat well in the process. Her community of fans and early customers became investors through a successful equity crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $675,000, proving that clean eating can be both high-quality and community-driven. In 2024, Eat Happy Kitchen announced that it doubled the distribution of its pasta sauces, which are now stocked in over 1,100 stores, including Kroger banners Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and QFC.

In December 2025, Eat Happy Kitchen announced its expansion into 28 Gelson's Markets locations across Southern California and 18 Harmons Neighborhood Grocer locations throughout Utah. These placements reflect continued momentum for the company as it grows its presence in regional and national grocery chains, making it one of the industry's fastest-scaling brands.

About Eat Happy Kitchen

Eat Happy Kitchen is a woman-owned, premium food company founded by Anna Vocino, author of the bestselling Eat Happy series of cookbooks. Founded with the primary mission of making foods with the highest quality clean ingredients, always gluten-free, and with no added sugar, the company's products currently include a line of five SKUs of pasta sauces, four spice blends, and three varieties of high-protein Cheese Bites snacks. For more information about Eat Happy Kitchen, visit www.eathappykitchen.com.

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SOURCE Eat Happy Kitchen