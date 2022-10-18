Eat Happy Kitchen Partners with KeHE for Distribution Across the U.S. Southwest; Introduces Product Line to All Pavilions Grocery Locations

Eat Happy Kitchen reaches more consumers by increasing storefronts and supply chain efficiency, and positions it to scale through KeHE's national reach

Eat Happy Kitchen's organically sourced, gluten-free, no sugar added product line of sauces is now available at all 28 Pavilions Grocery storefronts in southern California

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Happy Kitchen, manufacturer of small-batch organically sourced, gluten-free and no sugar added food products, today announced a southwest distribution partnership with KeHE Distributors, one of the largest and most respected natural and organic, specialty, and fresh distributors in North America. Concurrently, the company announced the introduction of its line of sauces to all 28 Pavilions Grocery locations across California.

Eat Happy Kitchen pasta sauces are now being distributed by KeHE and are available at all Pavilions locations in Southern California.

The agreement establishes KeHE as the exclusive distributor of Eat Happy Kitchen's line of no sugar added sauces to retail locations across southern California. The Eat Happy Kitchen products that KeHE now distributes include original Marinara Sauce, Puttanesca Sauce, which adds a complex layer of spices to the marinara, Pink Crema Sauce, a richer sauce that includes heavy cream and freshly grated parmesan cheese, and the highly acclaimed seasonal Pumpkin Marinara Sauce.

"Our reputation is built on the trust retailers put in us to carefully curate the finest possible range of premium products, and Eat Happy Kitchen fits nicely in our portfolio," said Yvonne Gerdwagon, Sr. Account Manager, KeHE Distributors, LLC. "Eat Happy Kitchen has established itself as a highly sought-after premium brand, and several of our retail partners have already shared their excitement about carrying it. Partnering with Anna at Eat Happy Kitchen was seamless. She understands exactly how important timing is to ensuring the distribution process goes smoothly, especially for Pavilions, the newest retailer carrying Eat Happy Kitchen."

With its national distribution reach, KeHE also introduces the ability to help Eat Happy Kitchen grow and scale. The relationship represents a significant leap forward for Eat Happy Kitchen, which is now validated through its inclusion in the national distributor's product network.

Eat Happy Kitchen's retail footprint now includes stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"It's taken years to build trust among an audience that can rely on the products that bear my name," said Anna Vocino, founder and CEO of Eat Happy Kitchen, and author of two bestselling Eat Happy cookbooks. "It's always my goal to ensure that Eat Happy Kitchen is aligned with the most trusted names in the industry. KeHE's reputation is second to none when it comes to distribution, and Pavilions Grocery is a reliable destination for many of southern California's most discerning grocery shoppers. Working with these two companies has long been a goal, and now that we're here our entire team is focused on reaching the next level."

Click here to find a retail location where you can purchase Eat Happy Kitchen products. To learn more, and to order Eat Happy Kitchen products directly, please visit www.eathappykitchen.com.

About Eat Happy Kitchen

Eat Happy Kitchen is a natural food manufacturing company founded by Anna Vocino, author of the bestselling cookbooks Eat Happy and Eat Happy Too. The organization was founded with the primary mission of making foods with the highest quality organic ingredients, always gluten free, and with no sugar added. The company's products currently include a line of five different pasta sauces and three different spice mixes. More information about Eat Happy Kitchen can be found at www.eathappykitchen.com.

Media contact:

Scott Merritt

(770) 778-4786

[email protected]

SOURCE Eat Happy Kitchen