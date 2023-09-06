EAT LIKE A CHAMPION WITH LITTLE CAESARS® NEW 4-QUARTER CALZONY™

The four-meat pizza-calzone hybrid is sure to be this season's MVP for its $8.99 value

DETROIT, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is giving pizza eaters and football fans the opportunity to draft the ultimate gametime meal that satisfies the entire team and their appetites. Little Caesars is putting its signature Crazy Calzony®, a pizza-calzone combo, back in the lineup and amping it up with a variety of toppings to create a product that has something for everyone – the 4-Quarter Calzony.

4-Quarter Calzony
Fans can get their hands on the 4-Quarter Calzony for $8.99* as early as September 4 by ordering online or using the Little Caesars app. Then, starting September 11, guests can simply walk in and pick it up  HOT-N-READY® from 4-8 P.M. at participating locations nationwide. Don't wait to call an audible. This meaty, cheesy, crowd pleaser is only available for a limited time.

This product features four different meats: pepperoni, bacon, ham, and Italian sausage. Its calzone-like crust is topped with a buttery flavored spread and is filled with mozzarella and one meat from the center. To round it all out, the 4-Quarter Calzony is served with Crazy Sauce™ for dipping. 

"The 4-Quarter Calzony ensures everyone at the pregame or watch party has something to eat," said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "You can satisfy cravings with just one product instead of getting four different pizzas. Combined with the calzone crust, this innovative menu item is a victory for any get-together."

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $12.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram and Facebook.

About Little Caesars®
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

