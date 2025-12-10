Little Caesars Announces Key Leadership Promotions Amid Continued Global Growth

In his new role, Scrivano will continue to lead the brand while focusing on long-term strategy, culture, and innovation — the areas central to sustaining Little Caesars' global growth and competitive strength.

Little Caesars also announced the promotions of three executives:

Paula Vissing has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Retail . Vissing joined Little Caesars in 2011 and under her leadership the brand experienced its strongest period of expansion in company history. In her role since 2023 as president of global retail, she has driven strong results in franchise profitability, restaurant growth, global marketing initiatives, and global learning and development.





has been promoted to . Gleich joined Little Caesars in 2011 and he has been responsible for launching major traffic driving growth initiatives including the launch of national media, creation of limited time and permanent menu items, and expansion into delivery. In his role since 2023 as president of global services, he has driven growth and operational excellence through his leadership of innovation, global supply chain, equipment sales, spice blending, Blue Line Distribution, and Champion Foods. Leigh Burnside has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Burnside joined Little Caesars in February 2023 and she has enhanced financial planning processes, strengthened treasury and accounting capabilities, and elevated organizational alignment across the company's finance organization. She will now also oversee Human Resources and Legal, strengthening the company's people, brand and business alignment.

"These promotions reflect the strength of our leadership team and the continued execution of our strategic plan, which has driven significant progress in international expansion, digital innovation, and restaurant growth," said Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Companies. "Dave's leadership has been instrumental to that success, and I'm pleased he will continue to guide the company."

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and excited for this next chapter," said Scrivano. "Paula Vissing, Ed Gleich, and Leigh Burnside are exceptional leaders whose vision, experience, and dedication have helped drive our growth. Their new roles reflect both the strength of our leadership team and the opportunities ahead as we continue building on our global momentum, innovation, and the strong culture that has always set Little Caesars apart."

Little Caesars continues to expand both domestically and internationally, driven by its commitment to value, convenience, innovation, and operational excellence across its global network.

