Eating Disorder International Virtual Symposium Coming - Comprehensive Training and CEUs Available

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. , May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (iaedp) 2024 Virtual Symposium will run from July 8 through September 30. The global online event mirrors the highly successful in-person symposium, featuring the same renowned speakers and keynotes. The symposium offers Continuing Education Units (CEUs), which are crucial for professionals seeking to maintain their certifications and enhance their skills. Global attendees of the Spanish track will receive a Diploma of Participation.

The virtual format provides a flexible and accessible platform for professionals with two goals in mind: Allowing participants to have access to cutting-edge content and gain valuable insights without the need to travel and for those who attended the Symposium in person in Orlando in March to have access to all the other sessions they were not able to attend.

"We have a large international chapter in addition to our U.S.-based chapters. So, our virtual symposium is designed to extend the reach of iaedp's high-quality professional training to those around the world who were unable to travel," said Dawn Gannon, iaedp Interim Executive Director. "We are proud to offer the same exceptional lineup of experts and topics online, providing valuable learning opportunities and connections with like-minded peers from around the world."

The event is free for those who attended the in-person symposium, demonstrating iaedp's commitment to ongoing education. For those who wish to attend virtually, the registration fee is $395, which grants full access to all keynote sessions, workshops, and panel discussions. For only $495, attendees have access to all the Core Courses that are needed to become a Certified Eating Disorders Specialist (CEDS).

To register and for more information about the array of topics and global speakers in English and Spanish, visit iaedpfoundation.com/symposium and view the schedule.

The iaedp™ Foundation, since 1985, has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp Foundation's President's Council, which provides organization support, includes Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Banyan; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Clear Step; Eating Recovery Center; Eating Disorder Recovery Specialists; Koru Spring Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Mind Over Body; Monte Nido; Montecatini; Moriah Behavioral Health; Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Within Health; and WD Recovery and Wellness Center.

