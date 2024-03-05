Eating disorders symposium draws diverse sponsors and exhibitors

PEKIN, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) upcoming 2024 Symposium brings leaders, practitioners, and experts worldwide to explore cutting-edge developments in eating disorder treatment. To support that effort, the iaedp Foundation extends a heartfelt appreciation to its diverse range of sponsors, whose invaluable support ensures the success of this event.

As the highest level, Gold Sponsors play a pivotal role in making the symposium possible. Their unwavering commitment to advancing eating disorder treatment showcases their dedication to the well-being of individuals struggling with these complex conditions: Acadia Healthcare, Accanto Health and Alsana.

The Silver Sponsor contributes significantly to the symposium's success. Their partnership underscores a shared vision of fostering innovation and progress in the field: Equip.

Bronze Sponsors' generous support reflects a collective effort to bring about positive change and improved outcomes for those affected by eating disorders: Discovery Behavioral Health, EDRS, Embark Behavioral Health, Focus Treatment Centers, Hidden River Healing Eating Disorder Treatment, Med-X Consulting, PC, Odyssey Eating Disorder Network, Penn Med Princeton Medical Center - Princeton Center for Eating Disorders, and Within Health.

In addition to the sponsors, the iaedp Symposium 2024 will feature a diverse array of exhibitors providing attendees with firsthand insights into innovative approaches, therapeutic interventions, and technological solutions:

ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders & Severe Malnutrition at Denver Health

Ai Pono Hawaii

Dayton Children's Hospital

Galen Hope

Jennifer Nardozzi, LLC

Living Hope Eating Disorder Treatment Center

Rogers Behavioral Health

River Oaks Hospital

Timberline Knolls

UC San Diego Health Eating Disorders Center

ViaMar Health

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors and exhibitors, whose contributions enable us to bring the latest in eating disorder treatment to practitioners worldwide," said Bonnie Harken, iaedp Managing Director. "It is through their generosity that we can continue to advance our mission of enhancing the quality of care and support for individuals on the path to recovery."

As the anticipation builds, practitioners, experts, and advocates are invited to attend iaedp 2024 Symposium. This gathering promises to be a hub of collaborative expertise and inspiration, propelling the field of eating disorder treatment forward. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to experience groundbreaking advancements shaping the future of eating disorder care.

About the iaedp™ Foundation, since 1985, has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation