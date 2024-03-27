EB-5 Visa Application Filings Tripled in 2023

According to IIUSA, the leading EB-5 trade association, new EB-5 case filing increased by +215% year-over-year, while case adjudications (Form I-526 approvals) were up 170% YoY in 2023.

Rising interest in EB-5 visas among foreign investors shows an increasing appeal of permanent residency in the U.S.. It is also the result of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022.

The RIA introduced significant upgrades, including:

New set-aside categories with improved processing times and the ability to avoid existing visa backlogs

The opportunity for concurrent filing for U.S.-based investors to promptly adjust their status and remain in the U.S. while waiting for their green cards

Accountability and transparency measures to protect investors

The legislation introduced three distinct set-aside categories for the EB-5 program: rural, high unemployment, and infrastructure projects. A 20% quota (of the available EB-5 visas for that year) is allocated toward projects located in rural areas, a 10% allocation to high unemployment areas, and 2% set-aside for eligible infrastructure projects. Learn more about EB-5 Set-Asides.

The RIA's provisions on priority dates and processing times particularly benefit investors from countries with historically high volumes of investors, like India and China. Presently, applications from these countries have a "current priority date." This status signifies that applicants from countries that have previously faced long waiting periods (retrogression) due to high demand and per-country visa caps, are currently able to proceed without facing a backlog.

