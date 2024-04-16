Why H-1B Visa Professionals are Turning to the EB-5 Visa Program for Permanent Residency

Golden Gate Global

Apr 16, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global, a USCIS-licensed EB-5 regional center headquartered in San Francisco, California, reports increased interest among H-1B visa holders in the EB-5 investment visa. The EB-5 visa program grants U.S. permanent residence (green cards) to immigrants who invest a minimum of $800,000 for 5 years in projects sponsored by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) licensed regional centers.

The excessive demand for employer-sponsored green cards under the EB-2 and EB-3 visa categories has resulted in prolonged waiting periods spanning decades for applicants from India and China, making EB-5 one of the fastest routes to U.S. permanent residence. EB-5 visa applicants can anticipate receiving their conditional green cards within approximately 24 months. Learn more about the EB-5 visa.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act increased the popularity of the EB-5 program by introducing the concurrent filing of Adjustment of Status and Employment Authorization applications. These provisions enable H-1B visa professionals to reside and work in the United States while their EB-5 visa application awaits adjudication without employment sponsorship. The USCIS has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in issuing Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to EB-5 investors, with many receiving their EADs in fewer than 90 days.

The gravitation of H1-B visa holders to EB-5 reflects the advantages it offers H-1B professionals seeking permanent residency

  • Freedom from employment sponsorship within months of filing the EB-5 visa application
  • Prevents children from aging out once they reach 21 years of age
  • Greater access to jobs across the United States
  • Freedom to establish and operate one's own business
  • Eligibility for in-state university tuition
  • Eliminates the need for visa stamping to re-enter the United States

The EB-5 program offers a pathway to stability and growth for skilled immigrants and their families. Learn more about the advantages of EB-5 for H-1B visa holders.

Golden Gate Global has successfully raised over $750M of EB-5 capital from over 1,400 EB-5 investors. GGG enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has repaid more than $210M in investor capital to over 420 EB-5 investors. Learn about available EB-5 Projects.

Press Contact: Jane Baklashov [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Gate Global

