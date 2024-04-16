Why H-1B Visa Professionals are Turning to the EB-5 Visa Program for Permanent Residency

The excessive demand for employer-sponsored green cards under the EB-2 and EB-3 visa categories has resulted in prolonged waiting periods spanning decades for applicants from India and China, making EB-5 one of the fastest routes to U.S. permanent residence. EB-5 visa applicants can anticipate receiving their conditional green cards within approximately 24 months. Learn more about the EB-5 visa.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act increased the popularity of the EB-5 program by introducing the concurrent filing of Adjustment of Status and Employment Authorization applications. These provisions enable H-1B visa professionals to reside and work in the United States while their EB-5 visa application awaits adjudication without employment sponsorship. The USCIS has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in issuing Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to EB-5 investors, with many receiving their EADs in fewer than 90 days.

The gravitation of H1-B visa holders to EB-5 reflects the advantages it offers H-1B professionals seeking permanent residency

Freedom from employment sponsorship within months of filing the EB-5 visa application

Prevents children from aging out once they reach 21 years of age

Greater access to jobs across the United States

Freedom to establish and operate one's own business

Eligibility for in-state university tuition

Eliminates the need for visa stamping to re-enter the United States

The EB-5 program offers a pathway to stability and growth for skilled immigrants and their families. Learn more about the advantages of EB-5 for H-1B visa holders .

Golden Gate Global has successfully raised over $750M of EB-5 capital from over 1,400 EB-5 investors. GGG enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has repaid more than $210M in investor capital to over 420 EB-5 investors. Learn about available EB-5 Projects .

