Why H-1B Visa Professionals are Turning to the EB-5 Visa Program for Permanent Residency
Apr 16, 2024, 06:15 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global, a USCIS-licensed EB-5 regional center headquartered in San Francisco, California, reports increased interest among H-1B visa holders in the EB-5 investment visa. The EB-5 visa program grants U.S. permanent residence (green cards) to immigrants who invest a minimum of $800,000 for 5 years in projects sponsored by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) licensed regional centers.
Share this article