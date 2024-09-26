eBay Announces Fifth Annual Up & Running Grants Recipients

eBay awards $500,000 and technology stipends to boost economic success for 50 U.S. sellers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. today announced the recipients of its fifth annual Up & Running Grants, a program established in 2020 to further eBay's mission of creating economic opportunity for all and investing in small business growth.

This year, eBay selected 50 U.S. sellers to each receive $10,000, plus training and mentorship, to help strengthen and grow their businesses. In addition to these grants, finalists will also receive a $500 stipend to equip themselves with essential business technology and tools from eBay Refurbished .

eBay received its largest and most diverse pool of Up & Running applicants to date, with over 18,000 submissions. Additionally, this year's candidates included 19% more early-stage entrepreneurs compared to last year -- emphasizing eBay's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses.

"Entrepreneurship is at the heart of eBay. We have always been committed to empowering small business owners and providing the tools they need to be successful," said Dawn Block, VP & GM, U.S. Market & Global Selling, eBay, eBay U.S. "We are honored and excited to be a part of the growth journey for this year's Up & Running Grants recipients, and cannot wait to see how they continue to pursue their business goals."

eBay's support of small business

eBay's small businesses consistently report that eBay provides economic opportunity and empowerment. This year saw a 162% increase in Up & Running Grant applications across a diverse range of small business sellers, underscoring eBay's mission to grow its small businesses. Since 2020, Up & Running Grant recipients – ranging from collectibles, art and electronics – have leveraged grant funds to invest in crucial areas of their businesses, to build their business and foster growth.

About the Up & Running Grants Program

Since its introduction in 2020, eBay's annual Up & Running Grants program has received more than 60,000 applications from entrepreneurs sharing details of their businesses ambitions and growth goals. Following a comprehensive review, 50 sellers are chosen annually to each receive $10,000 in cash, direct training, Q&A sessions and mentorship from eBay. This year, eBay is also offering recipients a stipend worth $500 each, which sellers can use to equip themselves with essential office technology from eBay Refurbished. All applicants of the Up & Running Grants program are offered access to mentorship and resources on Hello Alice , a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow.

