eBay Announces First-Ever Community Sneaker Drop

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay is kicking off the first-ever community sneaker drop, inviting enthusiasts everywhere to list their most coveted pairs. With streetwear reigning supreme this summer, eBay's drop will culminate on Wednesday, June 27 at 7:00AM PT, when a curated collection of scouted kicks - from rare grails to trending styles - will be revealed at eBay.com/SneakerDrop. As part of the drop, sneakerheads can also look to score eBay exclusive prices on select styles DIRECT from adidas, Stadium Goods and Reebok, all with free shipping.

"Sneakerheads relentlessly chase new additions to their collections, especially with the releases slated for June," said Renee Paradise, senior director of Fashion at eBay. "We wanted to offer a new way to bring together the best selection of rare pairs and trending collabs in one destination for our community of sneaker fans - to create the ultimate 'drop' that only eBay could deliver."

To celebrate the drop, eBay will create a custom installation in partnership with a renowned streetwear artist. The artist and the installation will be revealed at Stadium Goods' store in SoHo. People everywhere can check out this ode to streetwear on eBay's social channels the evening of June 26 in advance of the drop.

Switch Up Your Stash

As originators of the sneaker resale game, eBay lets people sell and buy new, rare and emerging styles across every price and time zone. On average, there are more than 1.2 million sneaker listings on eBay each day, with a pair purchased every 1.5 seconds. During the first community sneaker drop, sneakerheads are able to refresh and renew their collection, or turn their kicks into cash.

Listing a pair of sneakers on eBay takes less than a minute using the eBay app. Thanks to the marketplace's massive catalogue of inventory, sellers can pre-populate many elements of their listing by simply typing the item's name and selecting the condition. The average selling price for trending sneakers on eBay over the last six months was $2242, and just last week, nearly 120,000 new pairs1 flooded the marketplace following Sneaker Con Chicago.

Rising to the Top

eBay sales often preview what brands and styles are about to make a splash, and sneakers are no exception. Over the last six months, the top five brands of men's sneakers sold on eBay were Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance and Vans. The most expensive sneakers sold on eBay in 2018 to-date were a pair of Chanel x Pharrell Williams x adidas NMD Human Race for $10,000.2

1Data based on new sneaker listings on eBay.com between June 6 – 11, 2018.

2Data based on sold items on eBay.com between January 1, 2018 – May 31, 2018.

eBay by the Numbers

eBay has 171 million active buyers worldwide

80% of all sneakers sold on eBay are new, and our wide selection keeps growing

91% of sneakers sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

70% ship for free in US, UK and DE

62% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

402 million downloads of the eBay Inc. apps across the globe

