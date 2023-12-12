eBay Introduces Limited-Time Consignment Concierge

Luxe Line visitors can bring their designer handbags – eligible brands include Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more – to have them appraised, photographed, and consigned, all handled by eBay's team of selling experts. Visitors are also invited to shop a curated selection of handbags, watches, and jewelry from top eBay luxury sellers. Luxe Line inventory includes items from Jenna Lyons, Founder and CEO of LoveSeen, designer and longtime eBay shopper. Jenna is consigning a curated collection from her closet – including a Celine Red Leather Luggage Handbag, a Louis Vuitton Black Epi Leather Keepall, and a Miu Miu 2-way Boston Bag – all available to browse and buy.

"My closet is bursting with the collection of handbags I've amassed over the past 20 years, and eBay's consignment service has made it easy to give these bags new life in someone else's collection," said designer Jenna Lyons. "eBay's Luxe Line will feature some special finds from over the years, including a red Celine Luggage Tote. My very first Phoebe Philo purchase, the bag was well loved and now she's ready for her next chapter!"

An estimated 1 trillion dollars of luxury goods are reportedly sitting in people's closets , yet high commission fees and complicated listing processes make selling these items more trouble than it's worth. eBay's entrance into the consignment space is the latest enhancement in its fashion category ensuring trust and quality in a seamless resale shopping experience. From the expansion of eBay Authenticity Guarantee, to the acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider, eBay continues to strengthen its end-to-end experience for sellers and buyers.

"Our consignment service is designed to help to remove the typical barriers to selling pre-owned items," said Tirath Kamdar, Global GM of Luxury at eBay. "The Luxe Line gives sellers and shoppers a way to test out our new service in real life with the same trusted experts that eBay works with for the online experience."

eBay's Luxe Line – How it Works

eBay's Luxe Line is open to the public December 13-14 in Los Angeles and December 16 in Las Vegas. Those not able to stop by the Luxe Line IRL can still shop some of Jenna Lyon's collection via auction at ebay.com/JennaLyons with 100% of proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders .

Those who bring eligible handbags from their personal collection to one of the Luxe Line stops can have their items appraised for a value for what they will be listed on eBay.





eBay's consignment partner will have their expert sellers photograph, price, and list the items on eBay on the seller's behalf. Sellers then simply wait for the items to sell and receive earnings once the items have been sold.





Whether visitors are consigning handbags from their personal collection or not, the Luxe Line is also stocked with luxury handbags to shop from Jenna Lyons' closet as well as other luxury handbags, watches and jewelry from top eBay sellers Linda's Stuff and MyGemma.

Event Dates & Details:

Los Angeles Luxe Line

December 13 1525 Abbot Kinney Blvd. | 11AM-1PM 225 26th St., Santa Monica (Brentwood Country Mart) | 2-5PM

December 14 209 Larchmont Blvd. | 10AM-1PM 8493 Melrose Ave. | 2-5PM



Las Vegas Luxe Line

December 16 1980 Festival Plaza Dr. (Downtown Summerlin) | 10AM-4PM



Handbag brands eligible for consignment: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bvlgari, Celine, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Delvaux, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Jil Sander, Jimmy Choo, Judith Leiber, Lanvin, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Mark Cross, Marni, MCM, Miu Miu, Mulberry, Off-White, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Row, Tom Ford, Valentino, and Versace. eBay consignment is available for select brands, at any price point, in new or pre-owned condition, that fall under select categories. At this time, we are not currently accepting brands that are not part of this list.

Learn more about eBay consignment at ebay.com/ebay-consignment. For more, follow the conversation with @eBay on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com

SOURCE eBay Inc.

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.