eBay Motors Teams Up with CarAdvise, Expands Tire Installation Program in United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announced a partnership with CarAdvise, a leading vehicle repair and maintenance technology platform, to expand the marketplace's Tire Installation Program (www.eBay.com/TireInstallation). The new partnership with CarAdvise initially adds 3,500 tire shops to eBay's tire installer network including top national chains like Firestone, Tires Plus, National Tire and Battery, and Tire Kingdom. Thousands of additional brand name shops within the CarAdvise network are slated to roll out over the coming months. eBay Motors' shoppers now have access to more than ten times the amount of current tire listings that offer installation services at check out, with even more added throughout the year.

"As the nation's leading automotive repair and maintenance technology platform, we are thrilled to partner with eBay Motors allowing their customers to leverage our technology and extensive network to further streamline eBay's online tire buying process," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO, CarAdvise. "Through this partnership, we're able to connect with millions of eBay automotive shoppers offering increased convenience and selection when it comes to servicing their vehicle."

"eBay Motors customers are able to shop our marketplace knowing they'll get an exceptional end-to-end automotive shopping experience," said Marie Niewiroski, Director of Parts and Accessories, eBay Motors. "By expanding our Tire Installation Program with CarAdvise, we're providing a broad selection of tires from top brands, coupled with competitive pricing and local installation, to satisfy the needs of our eBay Motors customers."

How It Works

Through the collaboration with CarAdvise, auto buyers shop top tire brands and conveniently add professional installation services with their purchase. At check-out, customers are prompted to choose a service provider in their local area and complete the transaction. Following payment on eBay, customers easily select a preferred date and time for their installation appointment and can even add additional services like a wheel alignment or oil change via the CarAdvise platform.

eBay's Tire Installation Program

eBay first introduced Tire Installation Services in the Summer of 2017 in Germany and the United States. With an initial 9,000 locations across the country, shoppers have the ability to bundle new tire purchases with professional installation in their local area. The feature conveniently ships customers' tire purchases directly to nearby automotive repair shops for installation at no additional cost.

The expansion of the Tire Installation Program is another example of eBay's investment to improve the shopping experience through personalized shopping, convenience and value. In 2018, eBay announced partnerships with Handy, Porch and Installernet to launch eBay's installation services, in which shoppers have the ability to add a professional service for installation at checkout across home and electronic categories. eBay continues to make enhancements to the shopping experience and invest in opportunities to expand its selection, value and trusted, service offerings to meet the needs of shoppers.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for car maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at more than 20,000 shops nationwide. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. For more information visit caradvise.com or call 844-9-ADVISE.

About eBay Motors

eBay Motors (www.ebay.com/motors), a part of eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY), one of the world's largest marketplaces for buying and selling all things automotive. The site offers everyday cars for everyday drivers, as well as collector cars, motorcycles, auto parts and accessories.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

