eBay Opens First-Ever Drive-Thru 'Authentication Station' in LA

The Authentication Station, a first of its kind, comes on the heels of the launch of eBay's Authenticity Guarantee , a new offering changing the way people shop and sell on the marketplace. Authenticity Guarantee uses independent experts to fully vet and verify items through comprehensive inspections, and is currently available for sneakers and watches – two of the marketplace's largest and most popular luxury categories.

With this new drive-thru location in LA, eBay is inviting people to experience first-hand how items are appraised – with the option to sell on the spot, while never stepping out of their cars.

"The community response to authentication on eBay has been incredible, and we wanted to find a way to really bring this to life ahead of the holiday shopping season," said Tirath Kamdar, General Manager of Luxury, eBay North America. "eBay's first Authentication Station gives attendees a look under the hood, and follows a simple formula: get your item evaluated by experts, find out what it's worth, and fill-up your pockets, all while staying in your car."

Third party authentication partner Sneaker Con as well as top eBay sellers will review every item that comes through and advise what each might be worth on the marketplace. From the casual enthusiast to the avid collector, eBay's Authentication Station and its new Authenticity Guarantee offering lets buyers and sellers shop and sell with total confidence.

How It Works:

Drive up with the item you want to sell (i.e. a pair of Jordans, a Rolex watch, a Clayton Kershaw card)

card) Stay in your car while an eBay attendant takes your item inside for inspection

Once your item is verified, decide whether to accept the offer – with the option to drive away with the money

eBay's Authentication Station at 4450 Beverly Blvd will be open from November 19th through the 21st from 12 pm to 5 pm PDT and free for attendees. Appointments are not required.

Learn more about eBay's elevated authentication experience – first launched for luxury watches and select sneakers >$200 USD, and expanding to more categories in 2021 – at ebay.com/buyauthentic, and head to ebay.com/sneakers and eBay.com/luxurywatches to shop. Follow @eBay and #eBayAuthentic on Instagram , Twitter, YouTube and Facebook .

eBay Sneakers By the Numbers

On average, there are more than half a million sneaker listings on eBay each day.

Sneakers are surging in popularity around the world and are a top enthusiast category on the marketplace.

In 2019, eBay sold nearly six million sneakers in North America.

eBay sells millions of sneakers a year, making the marketplace one of the largest channels to buy and sell sneakers.

eBay Luxury Watches By the Numbers

eBay sold over 2 million watches in 2019 with nearly 8 million watches sold over the past three years.

watches in 2019 with watches sold over the past three years. 54% of eBay's watches vertical is comprised of pre-owned inventory, and there has been over a 60% increase for pre-owned in eBay's watch category from 2019 - August 2020 .

of eBay's watches vertical is comprised of pre-owned inventory, and there has been over a for pre-owned in eBay's watch category from 2019 - . There are over 165,000 daily live listings on average for luxury watches, and since 2019, there has been a 10% increase in average daily live listings for luxury watches

daily live listings on average for luxury watches, and since 2019, there has been a increase in average daily live listings for luxury watches Rolex accounts for 40% of luxury watch sales on eBay, and since 2019, Rolex sales have increased 60% on eBay's marketplace.

About eBay

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ebayinc.com/

