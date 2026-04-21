Ebix Eliminates Group Benefits Quoting Fragmentation with Launch of AI-Assisted EbixEnterprise Quote to Card Platform

New cloud platform connects brokers and carriers from quote to member-ready enrollment in one workflow

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix today announced the launch of EbixEnterprise Quote to Card, an AI-assisted, cloud-based platform that helps brokers, general agents, and carriers unify the group benefits quoting, enrollment, and onboarding workflow. By connecting multi-carrier quoting and related processes in a single environment, the platform helps reduce manual complexity, improve operational visibility, and create a more efficient path to member-ready coverage.

The EbixEnterprise Quote to Card platform functions as a true digital marketplace, not simply a quoting tool, providing instant access to quotes from participating carriers within a unified environment. AI-assisted capabilities are built into the platform to help automate key steps across the workflow, including parsing census files, identifying carrier eligibility requirements, and generating branded proposal outputs. Its open architecture also supports efficient onboarding of new carrier partners, helping expand marketplace depth over time.

"Group benefits distribution has operated on fragmented, disconnected systems for too long, and the downstream costs in time, errors, and lost business are real," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technologies. "With EbixEnterprise Quote to Card, we are delivering the connected marketplace infrastructure this market has needed and one that reduces friction for every participant, from initial quote to member-ready enrollment."

"Quote to Card is the foundation of a much larger vision," said Jim Senge, Sr. Vice President, Ebix Health. "This platform is the first in a 2026 roadmap that includes an insurance-specific CRM, an accounting-driven agency management system, and an AI-integrated Experience Hub bringing distribution, administration, policy, claims, and digital engagement together in one enterprise platform. We believe this level of integration is without precedent in our market."

Key capabilities of the new platform include:

Multi-carrier quoting : Real-time access to multiple carriers with side-by-side plan comparisons in a single environment

: Real-time access to multiple carriers with side-by-side plan comparisons in a single environment AI-assisted workflows: Automated census parsing, eligibility requirement prediction, and smart recommendations that reduce manual processing

Automated census parsing, eligibility requirement prediction, and smart recommendations that reduce manual processing Client-ready proposals : Branded proposal generation and reporting dashboards built for broker-client conversations

: Branded proposal generation and reporting dashboards built for broker-client conversations End-to-end connectivity: Integrated quoting, enrollment, eligibility verification, and card issuance in one uninterrupted flow

To learn more or request a demo, visit quote.ebixenterprise.com.

About Ebix Health

Ebix Health provides enterprise software for the administration of health, ancillary, and voluntary benefits. Its flagship platform, EbixEnterprise, delivers end-to-end functionality for quoting, enrollment, policy and contract management, billing, commissions, claims, and payments. Built on open architecture with strong integration capabilities, Ebix Health enables carriers, payers, TPAs, brokers, and self-funded groups to reduce administrative complexity, improve accuracy, and strengthen their competitive position. Learn more at ebixhealth.com.

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech, and health industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions providing mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets. Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel, and education under established global brands. Operating from twelve countries, Ebix serves clients across more than forty nations. Learn more at Ebix.com

CONTACT

Mark Brown

Vice President, Sales Ebix Health

(724) 759-8937

[email protected]

SOURCE EBIX INC