Ebix Risk Launches Next Generation AI-Powered Certificate of Insurance Compliance Platform to Close the Loop on Vendor Risk

New solution moves beyond extraction to validate coverage against contracts and drive deficiency resolution powered by 30 years of domain expertise

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix Risk today announced the launch of the new Ebix COI, the next generation of its certificate of insurance (COI) management solution. The release introduces Policy & Contract Intelligence, an AI Assist Agent, and a new self-service model enabling organizations to manage COI compliance end-to-end, from intake through validation and resolution.

For most organizations, COI compliance remains fragmented. Certificates are collected and digitized, but validation is often performed against generic templates rather than actual contract requirements. Deficiencies are identified but not consistently resolved, leaving compliance gaps and ongoing operational risk.

Ebix COI is designed to close that gap.

Unlike extraction-only tools, the platform connects certificate data to the underlying contract, validates coverage against actual requirements, and drives follow-through to resolution. The result is a complete compliance process not just document processing.

At the core of the platform is more than 30 years of focused investment in COI management. Ebix has built one of the industry's deepest datasets of certificates, policies, endorsements, and contractual exceptions capturing the edge cases that determine whether compliance decisions are accurate. The new Ebix COI applies modern AI to that foundation, enabling faster, more reliable decisions.

What's New in Ebix COI

Policy & Contract Intelligence

Contract Intelligence Lens reads vendor agreements, extracts requirements, and validates certificates against actual terms





Policy Intelligence Lens surfaces deeper policy and endorsement insights

Closed-Loop Execution

AI Assist Agent drives deficiency identification, vendor outreach, and resolution follow-through

Scalable Operations

AI-powered extraction captures certificate data accurately at scale





Self-service workflows enable in-house teams to manage compliance directly

From Intake to Resolution

Policy & Contract Intelligence ensures compliance is verified against what each contract actually requires not a generic checklist. By reading agreements first and validating certificates accordingly, organizations gain a more accurate view of compliance risk while reducing manual review.

The AI Assist Agent extends this further by executing key workflows helping ensure that identified deficiencies are not only flagged, but resolved.

Built on Domain Depth

In a rapidly evolving market, the differentiator is not access to AI models it is the depth of expertise behind them.

"The real opportunity is to turn certificate compliance into an intelligent risk and compliance workflow," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technologies. "With the next generation of Ebix COI, we are connecting contract requirements, coverage validation, and deficiency resolution into one AI-enabled process. This creates a larger growth opportunity for Ebix in the risk and compliance market."

"Compliance teams don't need another extraction tool. They need to know whether a certificate actually satisfies the contract, and what to do when it doesn't," said Robert Rodriguez Chief Technology Officer, Head of Technology & Product Strategy - Ebix Risk. "The next phase of this market won't be won by who has the best AI model. It'll be won by who has the best signal feeding it. After thirty years of building that signal in insurance compliance, Ebix COI is the first platform to put it directly in front of the AI making the call."

Availability

The new Ebix COI is available today. To request a demonstration, visit ebixrcs.com or meet the Ebix Risk team at RiskWorld 2026.

ABOUT EBIX RISK

Ebix Risk delivers solutions across the operational risk and insurance lifecycle, including Certificate of Insurance management, Risk Management Information Systems, Workers' Compensation EDI, and exposure analytics. Backed by 50 years of insurance technology and three decades of risk compliance expertise, Ebix Risk combines deep domain knowledge with modern automation to deliver measurable outcomes. Learn more at EbixRCS.com.

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech, and health industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions providing mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets. Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel, and education under established global brands. Operating from twelve countries, Ebix serves clients across more than forty nations. Learn more at Ebix.com

CONTACT

Allison Shearer

Director, Sales

(949) 887-7283

[email protected]

SOURCE EBIX INC