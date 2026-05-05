Ebix Risk Launches wcExchange to Modernize Workers' Compensation EDI and Streamline Data Exchange

New platform streamlines reconciliation, reduces filing risk, and transforms EDI into measurable, performance-driven compliance

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix Risk today announced the launch of wcExchange, a modern Workers' Compensation EDI platform designed to eliminate a persistent challenge in risk and claims operations: the disconnect between claims data and regulatory filing, a gap that drives administrative cost, compliance risk, and operational inefficiency.

Across the industry, EDI is managed through fragmented systems - claims platforms, third-party vendors, spreadsheets, and manual processes stitched together to meet state reporting requirements. The result is consistent: duplicate data entry, rejected filings, missed deadlines, and audit exposure, creating measurable operational drag.

wcExchange replaces this model with a unified workflow, connecting data, validation, submission, and tracking while embedding compliance directly into the claims lifecycle and eliminating downstream reconciliation.

Across Ebix Risk's EDI operations, the platform supports more than 2 million submissions annually, providing a strong foundation for performance and validation. Ebix Risk programs consistently achieve acceptance rates above 95%, reflecting a disciplined approach to submission and regulatory alignment.

"Workers' compensation EDI has historically been treated as a fragmented, cost-heavy obligation, but we see it as a much larger platform opportunity," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technologies. "With wcExchange, we are turning regulatory filing and compliance into a unified, measurable workflow that improves data integrity, reduces filing risk, and also creates new opportunities for Ebix to expand across compliance automation and broader AI-Enabled risk management solutions."

Workers' compensation reporting remains one of the most complex areas of insurance operations, with jurisdiction-specific rules, constant regulatory updates, and strict deadlines. Even well-run programs are often forced into reactive workflows, correcting errors after submission instead of preventing them.

At the same time, increased regulatory scrutiny and growing data volumes are exposing the limits of legacy EDI models, making automation and real-time visibility essential.

wcExchange shifts that dynamic by moving validation and control earlier in the process. The platform provides a modern, browser-based workspace to manage the full lifecycle of submissions from data capture through state acknowledgement in a single environment.

These capabilities are proven in production environments, where Ebix Risk maintains acceptance rates above 95%, with auto-triggered submissions achieving up to 98% acceptance.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time validation at the point of entry





Auto Trigger for automatic filings based on claim data changes





Live submission and acknowledgement tracking





Performance analytics to monitor acceptance rates and trends





Flexible integration with existing claims environments

Together, these capabilities reduce operational burden while improving accuracy, timeliness, and audit readiness, enabling organizations to reduce rework and better control compliance outcomes.

"For most teams, EDI is still reactive - fix the rejection, resend the filing, explain the numbers later," said Shayne Garner, VP, Ebix Risk. "wcExchange changes that by moving validation upstream and making performance visible, allowing teams to improve accuracy and manage compliance proactively."

Built on more than 30 years of Workers' Compensation EDI expertise, wcExchange combines deep regulatory knowledge with modern automation, translating domain experience into a scalable, performance-driven platform.

wcExchange is available immediately to new and existing customers. Learn more or request a demonstration at EbixRisk.com or meet the Ebix Risk team at RiskWorld 2026.

ABOUT EBIX RISK

Ebix Risk delivers solutions across the operational risk and insurance lifecycle, including certificate of insurance management, risk management information systems, Workers' Compensation EDI, and exposure analytics. Backed by 50 years of insurance technology and three decades of risk expertise, Ebix Risk combines deep domain knowledge with modern automation to deliver measurable outcomes. Learn more at EbixRisk.com.

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech, and health industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions providing mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets. Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel, and education under established global brands. Operating from twelve countries, Ebix serves clients across more than forty nations. Learn more at Ebix.com

CONTACT

Shayne Garner

VP, Ebix Risk

(801) 554-3399

[email protected]

SOURCE EBIX INC