Ebix Strengthens Its Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS) Business With Returning Leadership, AI-Driven Modernization, and an Expanded Risk-Management Platform

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix today announced a major expansion of its Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS) business, reinforcing its leadership position in certificate tracking and compliance while accelerating investment in AI-driven modernization and a broader risk-management portfolio.

As part of this expansion, Ebix has appointed Robert Rodriguez as Chief Technology Officer for RCS, Allison Shearer as Head of Sales, and Gwen Olvera as Head of Operations. Robert and Allison are seasoned industry veterans returning to the Ebix family after holding senior roles at competing platforms, bringing with them deep familiarity with enterprise clients and the operational realities of the market. Together, this leadership team brings decades of hands-on experience across technology, sales, and delivery, positioning RCS for its next phase of growth.

The modernized RCS platform introduces advanced document reading and extraction capabilities designed to eliminate manual data entry and enable straight-through validation for standard cases. Clients will benefit from interactive, AI-driven dashboards that answer natural-language questions, surface exceptions, and guide next steps in real time. Beyond certificate tracking, RCS is expanding into exposure management and certificate issuance, supported by open APIs that integrate seamlessly with procurement, ERP, and broker systems.

As part of this transformation, Ebix is also introducing EbixOne (ONE), a unified AI assistant that brings conversational intelligence directly into RCS workflows. ONE allows clients to ask questions, review compliance status, trigger actions, and interact with risk data through a single, intuitive interface. Over time, ONE will extend across additional Ebix platforms, providing a consistent client-facing AI experience across the company's product portfolio.

"Risk Compliance and Management is a key vertical for us, and certificate tracking remains a flagship product," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technology. "We're investing to lead this category with a broader, AI-powered platform and an open architecture. This is a large and growing market, and these upgrades are designed to drive meaningful top-line growth through deeper client relationships, new partnerships, international expansion, and selective acquisitions."

"Ebix has long set the pace in this industry, and this modernization puts us firmly back in front," said Darren Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at Ebix. "Just as importantly, the return of respected industry leaders to Ebix is a strong validation of where this business is headed."

The risk-compliance market has seen a rise in narrowly focused point solutions in recent years. Ebix's advantage lies in its scale and breadth: a hybrid model that combines advanced technology with an experienced operations bench, a roadmap that spans certificate tracking, issuance, and the capital commitment to continue investing through market cycles. The company is also pursuing ecosystem partnerships and evaluating acquisitions that accelerate time-to-value for clients.

Ebix is also preparing to expand RCS internationally in countries where industries such as construction, infrastructure, and commercial real estate rely heavily on certificate tracking and third-party risk controls. The platform's API-first and AI-driven architecture will allow Ebix to localize regulatory requirements while maintaining a consistent global operating model.

What clients can expect from the upgraded RCS platform:

AI-based document extraction with straight-through validation

Interactive dashboards with natural-language guidance and actions

Expanded capabilities for exposure, vendor management, and issuance

Open APIs for integration with procurement, ERP, carriers, and brokers

Program governance with defined SLAs and executive oversight

Availability

Select capabilities are live with early adopters, with broader rollout planned over the next two quarters under simple, usage-based pricing.

About Ebix RCS

Ebix Risk Compliance Solutions helps enterprises reduce risk and administrative overhead through certificate tracking, vendor compliance operations, exposure insights, and issuance services. RCS combines modern AI with experienced delivery teams to enable faster onboarding, fewer lapses, and cleaner audits across construction, real estate, logistics, and industrial markets. www.ebixrcs.com

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across multiple industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and technology platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, as well as risk and compliance management. Ebix's ecosystem further extends into fintech covering lending, surety, asset and wealth management alongside health content, wellness solutions, and travel and mobility distribution. Collectively, these platforms provide mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets.

Through its services division, Ebix delivers industry-leading solutions in payments and forex (EbixCash), money transfer, travel, education, insurance, and other operational domains. These businesses are supported by established Ebix brands with strong market positions.

Operating from 12 countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations, including insurers, brokers, agents, employers, advisors, banks, travel partners, and consumers. The Company's integrated technology and service platforms enable seamless transaction processing, distribution, administration, and customer engagement across the financial and insurance value chain. www.ebix.com

