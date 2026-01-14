EBIX Launches Verified Medical Data Platform to Power Clinically Safe Healthcare AI

Platform enables enterprises to build AI solutions on trusted medical content from A.D.A.M. and Oakstone CME

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBIX launches a breakthrough Verified Medical Data Platform as part of its EbixONE AI initiative, that lets Universities, Hospitals, Publishers, Health Plans and AI Firms train their own AI models on two of the most trusted medical libraries in the world - Ebix Health Content and Wellness: A.D.A.M., a leader in patient education for over three decades, and Oakstone CME, a premier source of physician continuing medical education.

As healthcare organizations globally accelerate AI adoption, most new patient-facing assistants, education tools, and agent-driven workflows are still constrained by data quality and verification. Without certified medical knowledge, even well-built AI models can drift, hallucinate, or deliver inconsistent guidance. With Verified Medical Data Platform, partners can ingest A.D.A.M.'s thousands of medically-reviewed articles and one of the largest collections of medically accurate illustrations along with Oakstone CME's clinical research summaries and evidence-based guidelines to train their AI models. As an add-on, organizations can also deploy Ebix's embeddable AI experiences, the Health Assistant and Symptom Navigator, built on A.D.A.M. content to provide a ready-to-integrate option across their portals and websites.

"Ebix has spent decades building trusted medical content libraries supported by rigorous editorial and clinical review," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technologies. "We already power B2B healthcare ecosystems through proven delivery models and deep integrations. As healthcare organizations accelerate AI adoption, we are extending that partnership, giving organizations the governed data foundation and infrastructure they need to build AI systems safely. It strengthens our health vertical and expands our revenue opportunity as organizations worldwide invest in clinically compliant AI."

Platform Features

The Verified Medical Data Platform includes:

Licensed access to A.D.A.M. medical articles, images, visuals, and structured metadata for approved model training and enterprise AI use cases

Licensed access to Oakstone CME clinical research and evidence-based guidelines for clinical depth where permitted

High-throughput connectors and APIs or MCP server access for rapid ingestion into enterprise AI pipelines

Localization options for global markets across multiple languages

Ebix Health Assistant and Symptom Navigator as an embeddable add-on module

Optional AI security and governance framework (SMARE) to provide guardrails, drift detection, and audit trails

Optional On-screen citations and verification workflows

Global Availability and Licensing

Verified Medical Data Platform is available immediately for pilot deployments Worldwide with general availability planned for Q1 2026. Early deployments will be scoped jointly with each partner. Licensing is structured through flexible enterprise agreements based on content scope, deployment model, and governance requirements. Options include annual term licenses, usage-based API access, and MCP server enterprise subscriptions.

More Information

To schedule a consultation or discuss licensing, contact:

Jennifer Hickey,

Director of Operations

About Ebix Health and Wellness

Ebix Health Content and Wellness includes A.D.A.M., Oakstone CME, and a portfolio of wellness solutions that support education, engagement, and health improvement. A.D.A.M. is a globally deployed patient education library offering extensive clinical topics, structured metadata, and medically accurate illustrations used across healthcare and digital platforms. Oakstone CME delivers accredited continuing medical education designed to meet medical board certification requirements while supporting lifelong learning and clinical excellence.

About SMARE

SMARE (Synthetic Mind Aware Risk Engine) is AI safety and compliance framework, in partnership with Ebix, that enforces policy guardrails, monitors AI behavior, and provides audit-ready trails for regulated environments.

About EbixONE

EbixONE (E1) is Ebix's global AI initiative that unifies every Ebix vertical and offerings. It covers trusted data, AI-ready integrations, and the governance layer. Every new AI capability from Ebix will be launched under the EbixONE banner.

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across multiple industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and technology platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, as well as risk and compliance management. Ebix's ecosystem further extends into fintech covering lending, surety, asset and wealth management alongside health content, wellness solutions, and travel and mobility distribution. Collectively, these platforms provide mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets.

Through its services division, Ebix delivers industry-leading solutions in payments and forex (EbixCash), money transfer, travel, education, insurance, and other operational domains. These businesses are supported by established Ebix brands with strong market positions.

Operating from 12 countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations, including insurers, brokers, agents, employers, advisors, banks, travel partners, and consumers. The Company's integrated technology and service platforms enable seamless transaction processing, distribution, administration, and customer engagement across the financial and insurance value chain.

