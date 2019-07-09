ebm-papst joins partnership with Plug and Play, the world's largest innovation network

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and FARMINGTON, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ebm-papst, technology leader in fans and motors has entered into a partnership with Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation startup accelerator platform. With the cooperation, ebm-papst utilizes Plug and Play's industry-specific platform to contribute its ideas in the field of IoT ("Internet of Things") as well as benefit from the technological exchange with other companies.

Established in 2006, Plug and Play brings together the best startups and the biggest corporations around the world through a series of industry-specific accelerator programs. The Plug and Play IoT program is one of their oldest and most successful programs focused on the Internet of Things.

"We want to drive digital progress in the field of air conditioning and ventilation technology even faster and Plug and Play offers us a perfect digital network for this, including innovative startups from Silicon Valley," explains Brendan Dow, Strategy Director of the ebm-papst Group. "Furthermore, we can use this global innovation platform to share ideas with visionary entrepreneurs who are at the top of the digital transformation."

"We are honored to have the opportunity to engage with ebm-papst in facilitating startup solutions in the field of air conditioning and cooling," said Sobhan Khani, VP of Plug and Play's IoT Program. "From cars, to buildings, to homes, and more - everything is getting smarter. Piloting new technologies in different continents and rolling out the best solutions will create great value for the entrepreneurs and startups, for ebm-papst, for Plug and Play, and for people around the world."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About ebm-papst

The ebm-papst Group, a family-run company headquartered in Mulfingen/Germany, is the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors. Since the technology company was founded in 1963, it has continuously set the global industry standard. With over 20,000 products in its portfolio, ebm-papst provides the best energy-efficient, intelligent solution for virtually every ventilation or drive-engineering task.

In fiscal year 2018/19, industry leader ebm-papst generated revenues of 2.18 billion euros. It employs over 15,000 people at 28 production sites (e.g. in Germany, China and the USA) and in 48 sales offices worldwide. Fans and motors from ebm-papst are used in almost all industries, including ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, household appliances, heating, automotive and drive engineering.

