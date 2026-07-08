EBSCO Information Services Supports Oxford University Humanities Fellowship

~ New fellowship supports emerging digital humanities researchers in advancing scholarship and preserving perspectives ~

IPSWICH, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) today announced its support of the EBSCO Fellowship in Digital Humanities, North America, offered through the Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford. The fellowship helps digital humanities scholars pursue innovative, independent research while engaging with Oxford's world-renowned collections and expertise.

By providing financial support and protected research time, fellowships empower scholars to pursue ambitious projects, expand professional networks and strengthen future career opportunities. The EBSCO Fellowship in Digital Humanities, North America, supports this mission by encouraging innovative digital scholarship and offering access to the Bodleian Libraries' special collections and the Centre for Digital Scholarship, helping fellows produce impactful research that contributes new perspectives to the humanities.

"Fellowships are essential to fostering the next generation of scholars and advancing meaningful research," said Dr Megan Gooch, Head of the Centre for Digital Scholarship at the University of Oxford. "By supporting opportunities that provide researchers with dedicated time, institutional connections, and access to world-class resources, we help create conditions where new ideas can flourish and important discoveries can emerge."

"Digital humanities research is expanding what's possible in scholarly inquiry by bringing together technology, data, and traditional humanities scholarship in powerful new ways," said EBSCO Information Services Vice President, Archive Products, Terry Robinson. "By supporting this fellowship, we're investing in researchers whose innovative methodologies and insights can enrich their disciplines and the broader research community."

EBSCO's philanthropic support of the fellowship reflects its commitment to preserving perspectives through research and access to primary sources. As EBSCO continues to expand its investment in digital archives, the company supports efforts to preserve diverse voices, histories and cultural contributions while enabling new forms of scholarly inquiry.

Applications and information about the fellowship, including upcoming information sessions, are available at EBSCO Fellowship in Digital Humanities, North America.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Bodleian Libraries

The Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford is the largest university library system in the United Kingdom. It includes the principal University library – the Bodleian Library – which has been a legal deposit library for 400 years; as well as 23 libraries across Oxford including major research libraries and faculty, department, and institute libraries. Together, the Libraries hold more than 14 million printed items, over 80,000 e-journals and outstanding special collections including rare books and manuscripts, classical papyri, maps, music, art, and printed ephemera. Members of the public can explore the collections via the Bodleian's online image portal at digital.bodleian.ox.ac.uk or by visiting the exhibition galleries in the Bodleian's Weston Library. For more information, visit www.bodleian.ox.ac.uk.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services