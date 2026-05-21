EBSCO Information Services Adds Four New Titles to Its Magazine Archive Collection

~ New Primary Source Collections Offer Cover-to-Cover Access to More Than a Century of Science, Outdoor Recreation, and Photography Content ~

IPSWICH, Mass., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) introduces four new magazine archives designed to help students and researchers expand their work with unique historical and cultural perspectives across science, outdoor life, photography, and recreation. The collections include Field & Stream Magazine Archive, Outdoor Life Magazine Archive, Popular Photography Magazine Archive and Popular Science Magazine Archive.

The new magazine archives include the following collections:

Field & Stream Magazine Archive : A rich primary source for research in outdoor recreation and conservation history, this archive provides complete, cover-to-cover access to 1,440 issues from December 1895 through December 2010. It features content on hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, and wildlife conservation.





A rich primary source for research in outdoor recreation and conservation history, this archive provides complete, cover-to-cover access to 1,440 issues from December 1895 through December 2010. It features content on hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, and wildlife conservation. Outdoor Life Magazine Archive : This archive supports research in 20th-century culture, emergency readiness, environmental science, ecology, and rural and social studies. It includes complete, cover-to-cover access to 1,098 issues from January 1898 through December 2010, covering outdoor recreation, survival skills, conservation, and natural resources.





This archive supports research in 20th-century culture, emergency readiness, environmental science, ecology, and rural and social studies. It includes complete, cover-to-cover access to 1,098 issues from January 1898 through December 2010, covering outdoor recreation, survival skills, conservation, and natural resources. Popular Photography Magazine Archive : A key resource for research in visual communication, media studies, art and design, journalism, and photographic technology, this archive offers complete, cover-to-cover access to 960 issues from May 1937 through December 2010. It documents the art, techniques, and evolution of photography.





A key resource for research in visual communication, media studies, art and design, journalism, and photographic technology, this archive offers complete, cover-to-cover access to 960 issues from May 1937 through December 2010. It documents the art, techniques, and evolution of photography. Popular Science Magazine Archive: A primary source for research into the history of scientific breakthroughs, technological advancements, and their impact on everyday life. It includes complete, cover-to-cover access to 1,776 issues from 1872 through 2010, covering topics such as emerging technologies, space exploration, health, and environmental issues.

EBSCO magazine archives offer insight into the evolution of publications and cultural trends by providing access to original issues. Researchers can explore firsthand accounts of historical events, diverse perspectives, and interviews, along with photographs, advertisements, and illustrations that add context and depth. The chronological structure of the content also helps users trace developments over time.

Consistent with EBSCO's magazine archives, the new collections are available as a one-time purchase, allowing libraries to maintain ongoing access to this content. Articles and cover pages are fully indexed and advertisements are individually identified, ensuring researchers and readers can quickly and accurately locate the information they seek.

For more information, visit EBSCO Magazine Archives.

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