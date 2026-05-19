EBSCO Information Services and Perplexity Partner to Ground AI Answers in Peer-Reviewed Research

~ Perplexity users can now trace AI-generated answers directly to scholarly full-text journals ~

IPSWICH, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) today announced a partnership with Perplexity that brings content from EBSCOhost research databases into Perplexity's Premium Sources, giving users access to peer-reviewed, full-text journals directly within Perplexity's answer engine, and Perplexity Computer, where users can carry out multi-step research tasks.

For researchers, students, and knowledge workers who rely on authoritative sourcing, the integration means fewer dead ends and less context-switching. When Perplexity draws from EBSCOhost to answer a research question or complete a multi-step task, users can trace the response back to the underlying research paper. All users will see a reference with a link, and users with institutional EBSCOhost logins will be able to click through to the actual primary source.

Sam Brooks, Executive Vice President, EBSCO Information Services commented, "AI is the front door to research for many users, and that makes quality sources more important than ever. EBSCO's journal partners are among the leading academic publishers in the world. EBSCOhost is becoming an increasingly critical part of the AI ecosystem, as a truth layer built on curated, traceable content that users can actually verify. This partnership with Perplexity is a pivotal step in ensuring that as AI platforms grow, they grow on a foundation of real evidence."

EBSCOhost is used by more than 70,000 libraries, academic institutions, hospitals, and other research organizations worldwide, covering nearly all disciplines. Its inclusion in Premium Sources extends that reach into one of the fastest-growing AI platforms, making high-quality research more discoverable at the moment users are asking questions.

"Perplexity is built on a foundation of accuracy in AI," said Emily Jorgens, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Perplexity. "EBSCOhost gives our users access to the kind of curated, peer-reviewed scholarship that academic researchers have trusted for decades."

The partnership unites EBSCOhost, one of the world's leading academic research platforms, with Perplexity, a top-tier AI company building products on accurate AI, with the goal of making authoritative research the default, not the exception.

For more information, visit Perplexity's Premium Sources.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI company that builds products and services on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to power the world's curiosity. They are the makers of the Perplexity answer engine, which draws from credible sources and deep research to answer questions with in-line citations, and the Comet Browser, the first AI-native web browser and harness for the powerful AI agent, the Comet Assistant. Perplexity is also the maker of Perplexity Computer, a massively multimodel orchestration of AI across tools, files, code creation, persistent memory and the open web. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services