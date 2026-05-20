EBSCO Information Services Launches EBSCOhost AI Exchange to Connect AI Tools to Trusted Research

~ New platform gives AI systems governed access to licensed, peer-reviewed content ~

IPSWICH, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) today announced the launch of EBSCOhost AI Exchange, a new platform that connects AI systems and applications to licensed, peer-reviewed scholarly content; helping ensure AI-generated answers are grounded in sources users can verify and cite.

As AI becomes a primary entry point to information for researchers, students, and professionals, the quality of sources behind those answers matters more than ever. EBSCOhost AI Exchange sits between publishers, AI systems, and end users, providing a governed framework that supports licensed access, proper attribution, and content delivery aligned with existing subscriptions and permissions.

Sam Brooks, Executive Vice President, EBSCO Information Services, said, "AI is quickly becoming a starting point for research, and the sources behind AI-generated answers matter. EBSCOhost AI Exchange connects AI tools to trusted, licensed content so organizations can deliver answers grounded in real evidence, while keeping libraries and publishers connected to the research process."

Built on EBSCO's decades-long role in the academic publishing ecosystem, the platform supports a range of AI environments, including commercial AI tools, institutional models, enterprise platforms, and retrieval-based applications.

Melissa D'Amato, Senior Vice President of Publisher Services, said, "Publishers need a responsible path into AI-supported discovery, one that keeps their content visible, valued, and properly attributed. EBSCOhost AI Exchange is built to provide exactly that."

For more information, visit EBSCOhost AI Exchange.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services