EBSCO Information Services Launches Global Indigenous Studies Database

IPSWICH, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers and scholars can now access essential content on Indigenous heritage, experiences, and sociopolitical contexts worldwide with the release of Indigenous Studies Source from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). This full-text resource offers curated content focused on the largest Indigenous populations across the globe.

The extensive collection in Indigenous Studies Source contains 138 full-text journals and magazines. It also features seminal books, tribal newspapers and reports covering the fifty largest Indigenous groups across North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. Topics span cultural preservation and ethnohistory, as well as Indigenous knowledge systems and the experience of Indigenous women. Coverage also addresses land tenure, language revitalization, legal status, postcolonialism, reconciliation, repatriation of cultural property, sovereignty and tribal government.

Developed with insight from Indigenous colleges and academic programs, the resource reflects both scholarly priorities and community perspectives. It supports research into the heritage, enduring contributions and contemporary realities of peoples with deep historical ties to their ancestral lands.

Indigenous Studies Source is accessible through an advanced visual interface that enables topic browsing and includes an expansive subject-specific thesaurus featuring more than 6,200 terms.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione says, "Indigenous scholarship is global, interdisciplinary and deeply rooted in community knowledge. Indigenous Studies Source brings these perspectives together in one comprehensive collection, enabling researchers to explore connections across regions, cultures and disciplines."

To learn more about the new resource visit: Indigenous Studies Source.

