EBSCO Information Services and Avery Index Launch Full-Text Architecture Research Resource

~ Comprehensive Full-Text Architecture and Design Journals Support Teaching, Learning and Research ~

IPSWICH, Mass., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and The Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals have released Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with Full Text, a robust resource for architecture and design researchers and students. Produced in collaboration with the Avery Architectural & Fine Arts Library at Columbia University, the new full-text database offers comprehensive access to journals in architecture and allied disciplines.

Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with Full Text combines the rich metadata of all citation-only records from Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with the addition of more than 200 high-quality, full-text journals. The comprehensive resource covers both scholarly and popular periodical literature, including publications from professional associations, regional and state journals in the United States, and major architecture and design serials from Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia.

Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with Full Text encompasses a broad range of subject areas, including:

History of architecture

Architectural practice

Urban design

Historic preservation

Interior design and decoration

Landscape architecture

Sustainable design

"The release of Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with Full Text represents an important evolution of the Avery Index," says Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals's Editor James Sobczak. "Through our collaboration with EBSCO, this resource now offers direct access to a wide range of scholarly and professional literature, strengthening its role as a critical tool for research in architecture and design."

EBSCO Information Services Vice President Database Partnerships Ryan Bernier adds, "This new academic resource reflects a shared commitment to advancing architectural and design scholarship. By integrating the comprehensive indexing of the Avery Index with full-text access to more than 200 journals, Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with Full Text provides researchers and students with a rigorous, global resource that supports sustained inquiry across disciplines."

For more information on this new full-text resource, visit Avery Index to Architectural Periodicals with Full Text.

About Avery Architectural & Fine Arts Library at Columbia University

Avery Architectural & Fine Arts Library is one of the world's leading repositories for architectural scholarship. The collections range from the first printed treatise on architecture in the West to contemporary scholarship from around the globe. Avery Library has been producing the Avery Index since 1934. Today, the Index contains over 700,000 records and continues to grow.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: https://about.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services