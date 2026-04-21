EBSCO Information Services Announces Launch of AgeLine with Full Text

News provided by

EBSCO Information Services

Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 ET

~ Interdisciplinary Resource Provides Extensive Coverage of Social Gerontology and Aging-Related Topics ~

IPSWICH, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) introduces AgeLine with Full Text, a comprehensive research resource focused on adults 50 and over that explores the social, psychological, economic and health aspects of aging. Designed for researchers, students and educators, the database supports scholarly research and teaching across multiple disciplines with full-text coverage of key literature in social gerontology.

AgeLine with Full Text features more than 100 journals and magazines covering key issues related to aging, including health and wellness, caregiving, retirement, social policy and age-related inequality. The database provides libraries with a dedicated resource for aging-focused research, supporting coursework, faculty scholarship and evidence-based practice in fields such as gerontology, public health, sociology and social work.

This interdisciplinary resource delivers current, relevant content across a broad range of aging-related subjects, including disability studies, lifelong learning, elder law, end-of-life care, health policy, human development, nutrition, rehabilitation sciences and workforce aging.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione says, "Libraries play an essential role in supporting research and education on aging-related topics. AgeLine with Full Text helps meet that need by providing comprehensive access to social gerontology literature and research that informs policy, practice and academic study."

For more information, visit AgeLine with Full Text.

About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

EBSCO Information Services Releases Art Source Ultimate to Advance Scholarly Research in Art and Architecture

EBSCO Information Services Releases Art Source Ultimate to Advance Scholarly Research in Art and Architecture

Art and architecture students and scholars across the globe will gain valuable new support with the launch of Art Source Ultimate from EBSCO...
EBSCO Information Services To Release The New Yorker Magazine Archive

EBSCO Information Services To Release The New Yorker Magazine Archive

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and The New Yorker announce an agreement to develop The New Yorker Magazine Archive, a digital collection...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics