EBSCO Information Services Announces Launch of AgeLine with Full Text

~ Interdisciplinary Resource Provides Extensive Coverage of Social Gerontology and Aging-Related Topics ~

IPSWICH, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) introduces AgeLine with Full Text, a comprehensive research resource focused on adults 50 and over that explores the social, psychological, economic and health aspects of aging. Designed for researchers, students and educators, the database supports scholarly research and teaching across multiple disciplines with full-text coverage of key literature in social gerontology.

AgeLine with Full Text features more than 100 journals and magazines covering key issues related to aging, including health and wellness, caregiving, retirement, social policy and age-related inequality. The database provides libraries with a dedicated resource for aging-focused research, supporting coursework, faculty scholarship and evidence-based practice in fields such as gerontology, public health, sociology and social work.

This interdisciplinary resource delivers current, relevant content across a broad range of aging-related subjects, including disability studies, lifelong learning, elder law, end-of-life care, health policy, human development, nutrition, rehabilitation sciences and workforce aging.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione says, "Libraries play an essential role in supporting research and education on aging-related topics. AgeLine with Full Text helps meet that need by providing comprehensive access to social gerontology literature and research that informs policy, practice and academic study."

For more information, visit AgeLine with Full Text.

About EBSCO Information Services

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SOURCE EBSCO Information Services