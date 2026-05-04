EBSCO Information Services Appoints Allen Powell as Chief Executive Officer

~ Veteran EBSCO leader brings deep institutional knowledge, operational discipline and a customer-focused vision for the future ~

IPSWICH, Mass., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announced the appointment of Allen Powell as Chief Executive Officer. Powell brings extensive experience across the organization and a strong understanding of the company's customers, products and long-term strategy.

Powell has served EBSCO in senior leadership roles for more than three decades. Most recently, he served as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In prior roles, he oversaw operational and financial functions for EBSCO's global office network and led the Serials and GOBI Library Solutions areas of the business.

EBSCO Industries' CEO Bryson Stephens says that Powell's long tenure with EBSCO has given him deep institutional knowledge and a strong understanding of the company, its customers and long-term strategy. "Throughout his career, Allen has proven to be a thoughtful, principled leader with a strategic, growth-oriented mindset and a strong track record of execution across the business. Allen is exceptionally well positioned to lead the company through a rapidly evolving landscape, positioning us to seize the opportunities ahead. I am confident that under his leadership, EBSCO will continue to deliver the trust, quality and accuracy that customers have relied on for decades."

Powell said he is honored to serve as Chief Executive Officer of EBSCO Information Services. "EBSCO has a strong legacy, a talented team and a clear commitment to supporting our customers with trusted, high-quality information and technology solutions. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organization to build on that foundation and continue delivering the products and services our customers rely on every day."

Powell began his career as a CPA at Ernst & Young before joining EBSCO. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration-Accounting from Samford University, where he was a collegiate baseball player. He also serves his community as a board member for youth organizations.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services