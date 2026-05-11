EBSCO Information Services and GetFTR Partner to Streamline Access to Full Text

~ Integration helps connect researchers from open web discovery to content on EBSCOhost ~

IPSWICH, Mass. and LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and GetFTR announce a new partnership that connects open web discovery with access to full text on EBSCOhost, simplifying the journey from open web discovery to trusted library access.

Through the partnership, researchers at more than 70,000 institutions worldwide gain clearer visibility into full-text availability through their library, with more direct paths to content on EBSCOhost. When researchers discover supported content on the open web and in other discovery environments, GetFTR indicators show when full text is available and direct them to the article on EBSCOhost.

As the first aggregator to partner with GetFTR, EBSCO is extending the visibility of its research content beyond library interfaces in yet another way, helping close the gap between discovery and access. EBSCO is also providing additional routes to the full-text version of record through GetFTR, making trusted content more visible at the point of discovery across a growing range of research tools and platforms. The integration will help unlock access to tens of millions of articles for researchers around the world.

GetFTR is a publisher-led service that enables discovery tools to check access rights at the DOI level in real time and return links to the most appropriate source for the user, including open access, free content and entitled subscription content. By adding EBSCOhost as a destination, the partnership creates another trusted route from discovery to full text when and where researchers need it.

EBSCO Information Services Chief Product Strategist Oliver Pesch says researchers often begin their journey on the open web, so it is critical they can seamlessly connect back to the library resources available to them. "This partnership with GetFTR reflects EBSCO's commitment to extending the reach of library collections beyond traditional interfaces and reducing the friction between discovery and access to trusted full text."

GetFTR Product Director Dianne Benham says this partnership supports the company's goal of improving the researcher journey by enabling seamless access to content when and where discovery happens. "By working with EBSCO, we are expanding the GetFTR ecosystem, broadening access visibility and helping strengthen research workflows for libraries and their users."

Researchers will see a marked increase in GetFTR links appearing across the tools and platforms they already use, helping provide streamlined access to trusted content on EBSCOhost, while surfacing access and integrity signals at the point of discovery. The new integration supports EBSCO's broader goal of improving access to research content by placing links closer to the point of discovery.

For more information, visit: EBSCO Connect.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About GetFTR

GetFTR (Get Full Text Research) helps researchers quickly and reliably access trusted full-text content they need. Working with publishers and discovery platforms, GetFTR delivers real-time access indicators, streamlining discovery, supporting research integrity, and promoting responsible dissemination of scholarly knowledge worldwide. Visit: www.getfulltextresearch.com.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services