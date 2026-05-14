EBSCO Information Services Unveils New Full-Text Database for Child and Adolescent Studies

~ Child & Adolescent Studies Source Designed to Support Researchers, Educators and Students with Interdisciplinary Youth Development Studies ~

IPSWICH, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the release of Child & Adolescent Studies Source, a comprehensive full-text database covering the latest research in child and adolescent growth and development. The resource supports interdisciplinary instruction and collaborative research for faculty, graduate students and professionals, bringing together authoritative content to help users explore complex issues and inform teaching and program development.

To meet growing demand for resources addressing modern issues affecting youth, Child & Adolescent Studies Source provides insight into cognitive, social, emotional and mental health factors shaping development from early childhood through adolescence. The resource highlights current research on topics such as social media use, technology in the classroom, trauma, mental health and prevention.

Child & Adolescent Studies Source provides a curated, interdisciplinary collection of full-text journals and magazines plus 100 e-books, giving researchers and practitioners a reliable, centralized resource for both academic study and real-world application.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Dave Mangione emphasized the value of the resource. "We designed Child & Adolescent Studies Source to bring together authoritative content that supports faculty, students and practitioners as they explore complex issues and inform teaching and program development."

For more information, visit: Child & Adolescent Studies Source.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services