EBSCO Information Services Expands CINAHL Ultimate with New Instructional Videos for Nursing Education

~ Expanded video content supports clinical training, skills development

and exam preparation ~

IPSWICH, Mass., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) continues its commitment to providing the largest and most comprehensive collection of nursing and allied health content by expanding the instructional videos available in CINAHL Ultimate. With the addition of 186 instructional videos, the database now features more than 300 videos designed to help nursing students and nurses develop practical skills and deepen their understanding of procedures and best practices in care.

The expanded video collection highlights common procedures and techniques through detailed demonstrations and expert guidance. Topics covered include human anatomy and physiology, nursing negligence, psychotropic and cardiac medications, pharmacology fundamentals, procedural sedation and anesthesia, pain management, anti-infective therapies, care for impaired patients, and coronary artery disease. The instructional videos are only available in CINAHL Ultimate and are not available in any other CINAHL product.

In addition to demonstrating key procedures, the instructional videos enhance clinical readiness by helping nurses and students apply knowledge in practice. They support skill development, improve confidence in patient care and provide a valuable resource for licensure exam preparation. Educators can also integrate the videos into curricula as assigned learning tools, creating more interactive and effective educational experiences.

CINAHL Ultimate provides nurses and nursing students with the largest collection of top-ranked nursing and allied health literature to ensure they have the relevant and robust information they need for patient care. Beyond the instructional videos, CINAHL Ultimate provides full-text peer-reviewed journals, evidence-based care sheets, research instruments and quick lessons for diseases and conditions.

EBSCO Information Services Vice President of Research Databases June Levy says, "CINAHL Ultimate has long been a trusted resource for nursing research, and these instructional videos extend that value by supporting hands-on learning. They help bridge the gap between theory and practice while giving educators new ways to engage students and support their success."

For more information, visit: CINAHL Ultimate.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services