EBSCO Information Services Opens Submissions for the 2026 EBSCO Solar Grant

~ $300,000 in Grants Available to Help Libraries Reduce Costs and Support Sustainability Initiatives ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Submissions are now open for the 2026 EBSCO Solar grant program from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). Entering its eleventh year, EBSCO continues its commitment to sustainability by offering grants that fund solar installations at libraries around the world. As part of the 2026 EBSCO Solar initiative, EBSCO will award a total of $300,000 in grants to help libraries reduce energy costs and highlight the benefits of renewable energy. Since its inception, EBSCO has awarded more than three million dollars through the EBSCO Solar grant program.

Throughout the past decade, academic, medical and corporate libraries from around the world have applied for the EBSCO Solar grant. Recipients have used the EBSCO Solar grant to offset the cost of solar panel installations, produce solar flower gardens and create entirely green infrastructures. Accra Technical University in Accra, Ghana; Brooklyn Public Library in Brooklyn, New York; Patten Free Library in Bath, Maine; and Wolfe County Public Library in Campton, Kentucky, each received an EBSCO Solar Grant in 2025.

EBSCO Solar is available to EBSCO customers only. Explore details about EBSCO Solar, including this year's timeline, submission form and FAQs, to learn how your library can apply. Interested libraries are encouraged to submit questions by February 27, 2026. Submissions are due by April 30, and the winners will be announced in June 2026.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services