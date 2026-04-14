EBSCO Information Services To Release The New Yorker Magazine Archive

~ A Century of Influential Reporting, Culture and Literature Now Accessible to Researchers Worldwide ~

IPSWICH, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and The New Yorker announce an agreement to develop The New Yorker Magazine Archive, a digital collection providing full access to nearly a century of award-winning journalism, commentary, fiction, poetry, criticism and iconic cover art from one of the most influential magazines in American publishing. The archive joins EBSCO's expanding portfolio of digital archival collections designed to support research and learning for libraries worldwide.

The New Yorker Magazine Archive offers scholars and students an unparalleled window into cultural and political history across the 20th and 21st century, featuring a complete 100-year run from Volume 1, Issue 1 in 1925 through February 2025. Researchers can explore in-depth reporting on pivotal historical moments, long-form profiles of global leaders and artists, and literary works that have defined generations. The publication's approach to fact checking and editorial review has made it a trusted resource for academic inquiry and critical analysis.

"Bringing The New Yorker Magazine Archive into our archive collection represents a major milestone in our mission to deliver deep, meaningful primary sources," says EBSCO Information Services Vice President Archive Products Terry Robinson. "Researchers and students will now have seamless access to decades of influential reporting, commentary and literature that have shaped political and cultural discourse."

With the addition of The New Yorker Magazine Archive, EBSCO strengthens its commitment to helping libraries preserve history by turning rare and iconic publications into high-quality digital archives of authoritative primary sources that ensure long-term access to essential scholarship and cultural materials. EBSCO magazine archives are offered as a one-time purchase. Each issue is presented in its original, complete format. All articles and cover pages have been indexed with subject terms to allow users to quickly find relevant results and easily search using EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™.

The New Yorker Magazine Archive will be available to customers beginning May 12, 2026. To learn more about the new archive, visit: The New Yorker Magazine Archive.

About The New Yorker

Since its founding, in 1925, The New Yorker has evolved from a Manhattan-centric "fifteen-cent comic paper"—as its first editor, Harold Ross, put it—to a multi-platform publication known worldwide for its in-depth reporting, political and cultural commentary, fiction, poetry, and humor. Part of the Condé Nast portfolio, the weekly magazine is complemented by newyorker.com, a daily source of news and cultural coverage, plus an expansive audio division, an award-winning film-and-television arm, and a range of live events featuring people of note. Today, The New Yorker continues to stand apart for its rigor, fairness, and excellence, and for its singular mix of stories that surprise, delight, and inform.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services